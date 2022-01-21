The new PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up tool can actually be used by parents to monitor their children's gaming habits. Sony explained that the new tool lasts from Jan. 20 until Feb. 20.

This game innovation will allow users to know the total number of hours they spend playing games, their favorite titles, and other game statistics.

However, the 2021 Wrap-Up tool is only available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. Sony explained that the new tool allows gamers to reminisce all the things they did during their entire playing time in 2021.

PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up Tool: How To Access it?

According to Daily Star's latest report, if you are using PS5 or PS4, the only thing you need is the PlayStation Sign-In ID or the email addresses you use for your gaming account.

Also Read: Should You Buy A PlayStation 4 In 2022? Her's Why You Should Or Should Not Get One

After that, you need to visit the official page of the PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up. Once you are there, you will see various gaming stats.

On the other hand, you need to look for the "Sign In" button, which is located in the upper-right corner of your screen. Just wait for the page to reload after signing in.

After that, you can now scroll to see the total number of hours you played, your most-played games, and other gaming activities.

Of course, if you are a parent, you need to ask the email address that your kid uses when they are using their PS5 or PS5 consoles.

What To Do After Knowing Your Kids' Gaming Habits?

Once you identify your children's total playing time for the year 2021, you need to check if they exceed the recommended gaming hours for kids.

Child Mind Institute explained that a child should only play between 30 to 60 minutes a day during school days. On the other hand, they can play video games for up to 2 hours on non-school days or weekends.

But, if your kid is below six years old, then the best gaming time limit or screen time is only 1-hour maximum. If you want to see further details about limiting children's gaming time, you can click this link.

In other news, Sony wants Activision Blizzard to stay on PlayStation consoles. On the other hand, PlayStation's Ken Kuratagi rejects the idea of the metaverse.

For more news updates about PlayStation and other gaming companies, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up Tool Shows Your Gaming Activity: Favorite Games, Playing Time, and MORE!

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.