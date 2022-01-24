Apple to Extend In-App Purchase Commission For Apps, Online Group Until June 30

Apple announced that it has extended the deadline for in-app purchase policy exemption for event apps and online groups until June 30.

According to the latest report, those apps that fall under this category can now have the option to utilize other payment methods until the said date. This would mean that they will still be allowed to prevent getting slapped with a 15 to 30% cut with regards to in-app transactions.

In-App Purchase Requirement Extended

According to a report by The Verge, Apple wrote on its blog that it would extend the most recent deadline for apps and developers to adapt to their services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since they were affected by the health crisis in 2020, the Cupertino titan decided to give them more breathing time for their in-app purchase exemption.

"Given the recent resurgence of COVID and its continued impact on in-person services, we've extended the most recent deadline to June 30, 2022," Apple added on its post last Saturday, Jan. 22.

Apple Changes App Store Guidelines After Drawing Flak

In another article written by Gizmodo on Monday, Jan. 24, the tech giant was under fire after federal regulators discovered its suspicious activities on its digital market.

According to the report, the iPhone maker was reportedly charging event developers/platforms an unreasonable commission fee at the peak of the pandemic surge.

The critics were quick to impose that the tech giant was unfair on several businesses that were coping with the global issue.

Back in September 2020, the company managed to waive requirements for person-to-person app services in line with App Store commission. These services include fitness training, tutoring, and more.

The recent decision from the tech titan was not the first time that it extended the deadline for the compliance for App Store commission.

Previously, this was originally slated to end in December 2020, but Apple quickly ordered two more extensions which will last for six months apiece.

This first deadline covered the end of 2021 while the extension would take place in June 2022.

App Store OKs Third-Party Payment Options

In another story by Tech Times, Apple said that it would impose new policies for App Store, which specifically targets users from the Netherlands. This was the first time that the tech giant imposed this change for dating apps in the country.

The three alternatives that are within the bounds of the App Store include using third-party payment options, using the current payment method, and adding in-app links for customers' purchases.

For the most recent news, Tech Times revealed that the Fall 2022 event has become the latest haven of rumors ahead of the official event. We wrote that the upcoming conference will introduce a new Mac, iPad Air, and iPhone SE 2022.

