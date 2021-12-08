(Photo : Image from Adli Wahid on Unsplash) Apple App Store Prices in Turkey Increase Amidst Economic Instability

Apple is raising its App Store prices in Turkey amidst the economic instability experienced within the country as of the moment. With that, this comes at a time when the Turkish Lira has seen a massive drop in value.

Apple In-App Purchases Increase in Turkey

In a report made towards developers, Apple informed them that the company would be raising the prices of apps and in-app purchases in Turkey due to the harsh changes when it came to foreign exchange rates. The new pricing changes will officially go into effect over the next few days.

As per the report, when taxes or even foreign exchange rates start to change, the company sometimes needs to update its App Store prices in certain regions and/or adjust the developers' proceeds.

New Calculations Will be Based on Tax-Exclusive Price

In the course of the next few days, app and in-app purchase prices, which exclude auto-renewable subscriptions on the App Store, will see a price increase for users in Turkey. To add, Apple noted that the developer proceeds will also be adjusted accordingly and will now be calculated based on the new tax-exclusive price.

Once the charges finally go into effect, the new Pricing and Availability section of My Apps will then be updated. With that, developers can change the price of their apps and in-app purchases at any time through App Store Connect.

Tier 1 Apps Increase to 16.99 Lira

Should developers offer subscriptions, Apple says they can choose to preserve the prices for existing subscribers, according to the story by MacRumors.

As per the publication, Tier 1 apps within the country will start at 16.99 Lira, which is an increase from its previous 10.99 price in October when the company initially raised prices for its App Store in Turkey.

Lira Value Compared to USD

16.99 lira is equivalent to about $1.24 as of the moment. In late November, Apple temporarily stopped sales of devices in Turkey with its economic crisis deepening. Apple's online store within the country also stopped allowing customers to purchase as the same happened with some retail locations.

Apple decided to resume its sales in Turkey just a few days after the pause with a significant price increase. To add, the iPhone 13, for example, costs 14.999 TL jumping from its original 11.999 TL before the hike.

Read Also: Apple AAPL Shares Rise by 3.5% to New All Time High of $173 | 32% Growth Over 2021

Physical and Digital Apple Products Increase in Price

The Turkish Lira's value has seen a significant drop over the past few weeks, continuing the downward trend that started in 2020. As of the moment, a Turkish lira is currently equivalent to around 0.073 USD.

With the increase of Apple's price, the minimum and maximum spend for Apple products, both physical and digital, will increase. With that, it still hasn't been finalized as to whether this is the last time Apple will raise its prices in Turkey or if another price hike could happen within the year or early next year.

