Although it's been quite a while since Microsoft's Xbox Series X initially launched, not a lot of players have been fortunate enough to buy these consoles due to scalpers buying out the console and selling them at higher prices. Luckily, there is an upcoming wave of Xbox Series X restock expected to launch really soon.

Xbox Series X Restock Scalper Situation

While the holidays should have been the opportunity for gamers to finally buy the Xbox Series X restock not a lot of gamers were able to get the console. This is due to the rather scarce supply as well as scalpers making it more difficult to find one.

One major contributor to this problem aside from the global chip shortage is also the fact that most consoles are purchased online instead of in person. When the console is being sold in person, buyers can line up to secure their purchase.

The Benefit of Buying Consoles Online

With previous console launches, most stores made sure that buyers would not be able to buy more than a specific number of consoles. This actually helps fight scalpers or resellers. Now that everything is being done online, scalpers are using bots to automatically place orders whenever stock is available.

One way for buyers to stand a chance online is by following Xbox Series X restock tracker twitter accounts. These accounts notify followers whenever new stock is available.

Different Online Retailers Rumored to Drop the Xbox Series X Restock

It is worth noting, however, that placing the order is not the only problem some online buyers have been experiencing. Another huge problem is that upon checkout, some buyers either do not have accounts or have not filled out necessary information beforehand. This then causes a delay that can result in buyers losing the Xbox Series X restock.

An article by GamingIntel reports different online retailers that are scheduled to have the Xbox Series X restock from January 24 to 30. It is important to have accounts in the websites of these retailers should buyers want to purchase the console online.

Here are the Supposed Xbox Series X Restock January 24-30 Online:

GameStop Xbox Series X Restock

When will the Xbox Series x restock launch: Most likely from January 24-29

Target Xbox Series X Restock

When will the Xbox Series x restock launch: Most likely different days within the January 24-30 timeframe

Walmart Xbox Series X Restock

When will the Xbox Series x restock launch: Most likely from January 24-29 (rumored)

Antonline Xbox Series X Restock

When will the Xbox Series x restock launch: Most likely from January 24-29

Best Buy Xbox Series X Restock

When will the Xbox Series x restock launch: Most likely from January 24-29

Microsoft Xbox Series X Restock

When will the Xbox Series x restock launch: Most likely from January 24-29

Amazon Xbox Series X Restock

When will the Xbox Series x restock launch: Most likely from January 24-29

