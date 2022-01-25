A new NBA 2k22 update is published today, January 24, 2022, for next-generation systems (PS5, Xbox Series X|S). So far, the NBA 2K22 updated patch notes for version 1.013 have remained concealed, but some important gameplay changes are noticeable. Due to the magnitude of the update, we may not get the patch notes yet.

Problems Encountered Before Update

The current-gen updates for the PS4 and Xbox One last April 8. The patch is version 1.10, and it is said to be a 17.5GB upgrade for the PS4. According to reports, the Xbox One will feature a storage capacity of 30GB.

Several players in 2k21 reported a faulty team selection and jersey functionality in multiplayer mode. However, the developers never repaired them. Furthermore, 2K22's multiplayer will require you to play quarters of five minutes on a very simple difficulty level. This bug, however, is restricted to 2K22's next-generation console versions. Players on PC and previous-generation devices have not complained about such a restriction. Worse, it's been four months and 2k hasn't fixed the issue.

The PS5 update was 306.2 MB in size, and the version was NBA 2K22 update version 1.013. The update number for the Xbox Series X|S is 2.0.0.19, and the size is almost the same.



Given that we recently received a massive NBA 2K22 update, the most recent one might simply have similar changes. In any case, it's great to see the game being well-maintained.

Season 4 "Hunt 4 Glory" has begun with a bang in NBA 2K22 MyTEAM. Here's the most recent NBA 2K22 MyTEAM news.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM

The most recent agenda released to NBA 2K22 MyTEAM game mode is focused on Kobe Bryant. Players will have to recreate one of the most famous games in NBA history this time.

However, some players are having difficulty with this agenda since they are required to get 81 points with any Kobe Bryant card.

A slew of exciting upgrades is on the way for MyTEAM, including the addition of nine new Galaxy Opal cards as MyTEAM prizes in Season 4. Season 4 premiered on January 14, 2022.

You'll also be able to obtain your first NBA 2K22 Dark Matter card, which is a critical initial step in what will be many more in the future. Gary "The Glove" Payton, 99 OVR, is the player. MyTEAM is the ultimate team game mode in NBA 2K22, allowing players to assemble a famous roster of basketball legends from the past and present. Player cards that may be placed on your MyTEAM are often obtained through challenges and packs, and this is expected to continue in NBA 2K22.

In addition, in MyCAREER, repairs and tweaks have been made to improve the overall quest experience and guarantee that all missions are tracking and finishing properly.

This is definitely a must-watch improvement for NBA 2k22.

