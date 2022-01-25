This year could be the last year that Lamborghini will be heavily into the combustion game. This is because the company is poised to sell electrified models exclusively in 2023.

These models will most likely be plug-in hybrids. Rumors have likewise surfaced that Lamborghini's first ever fully electric vehicle (EV) will be out by 2024 and feature a four-door model.

In addition, the car maker is also planning to go fully electric by 2024 with the introduction of their own design of electric vehicles (EVs).

Lamborghini to Stop Making Cars Solely Powered by Internal Combustion

According to the story by CNET, Lamborghini's main plans to stop making cars that are powered solely by internal combustion have been known for quite some time now. Instead, the car maker will favor electric models of their vehicles and this plan has been set in motion for 2023.

The talk about Lamborghini's plans is only going to intensify as the company is now in its final year of ICE, per a report by Automotive News. Because of this, those who want one of these purely internal combustion cars and do have the means to buy one may have a rather difficult time ordering a unit.

Difficulty in Buying the Lamborghini ICE Units

Unless buyers have already put in their order, getting one can be rather very hard since Lamborghini has officially announced that it has sold out all of its 2022 production units already. In addition to that, the company has also confirmed that the upcoming 2023 models will be getting the plug-in hybrid treatment in comparison to older models of their vehicles.

The company noted that by the year 2024, they will introduce Lamborghini's first purely electric vehicles to the public .

Read Also: Lamborghini's Upcoming Vehicles to Sport Electric Engine | Hybrid Lineup Unveiled

Company to Transition Into Electric Models as It is Designing First Fully Electric Lambo

A huge part of the classic Lamborghini's character is coming from its signature maniacal powertrain. While it can be said that the hybrid and electric models can become a lot stronger than internal combustion vehicles, they will most likely not have some of the classic mechanical style that has been a signature of Lamborgini.

The company is said to still be working on their very own final design for the first fully electric vehicle under the brand. Persistent rumors that have been going around have said that the EV is going to be a four-door model that focuses on more drivability for the owners.

It has been pointed out that it is important to acknowledge the realities of climate change as well as the challenges of the future when it comes to huge and powerful naturally aspirated engines.

Related Article: Ford Maverick Hybrid: Preorders Close Due to Many Reservations; Insane Truck starts at $19,500 Only

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.