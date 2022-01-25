Lamborghini confirmed that all of its upcoming vehicles will start sporting an electric engine, unveiling its hybrid lineup roadmap, including its current vehicle lineup, such as the Urus, Aventador, and the Huracan.

Lamborghini's Upcoming Vehicles and Electric Engines

As per a news story Forbes, this year, 2022, marks the last year that the Italian luxury sports car maker is releasing its pure combustion powered engines.

The president of Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmann, himself announced that the Aventador and Hurucan are going electric on its next iteration after 2022.

The Lamborghini president clearly said that "it will be the last time that we only offer combustion engines."

According to a report by Electrek, the Italian luxury automaker is now changing its stance on electric engines.

Previously, way back in 2018, the chief technical officer of Lamborghini, Maurizio Reggiani, said that electric engines and sports performance does not come hand in hand.

Reggiani said back then that the goal of the Italy-based automaker is to produce a "super sports car," wherein he claimed that "these specifications don't exist with a battery package in terms of energy and power."

However, in 2021, Lamborghini announced that it is working on an all-electric car, which is expected to debut in the years to come.

And this time around, the sports car maker says that the end of its all combustion-powered cars is coming this year.

Lamborghini Hybrid Lineup

Although Lamborghini is working on releasing an all-electric vehicle, it announced that it would start the transition by offering its hybrid plug-in lineup first.

That said, expect the next-generation sports cars of the Italian brand to be in the form of a hybrid starting next year or in 2023.

The CEO of the carmaker unveiled the upcoming hybrid lineup of the Italian brand to kick off its transition to all-electric vehicles.

In 2023, the luxury sports car maker plans to debut the Aventador Hybrid, which would be followed by the Urus Plug-in Hybrid in 2024.

On the other hand, the Huracan Hybrid is slated to release three years from now or in 2025.

Meanwhile, the all-electric vehicle of Lambo is seeing the light of day after the three hybrids have already been released. So, the unnamed car should launch sometime in 2028, debuting the first EV of the Italian performance car maker.

Meanwhile, the French automaker, Bugatti, is also entering the emerging EV market with its first electric scooter.

In other recent news, Subaru also unveiled its electric sports car concept last Jan. 16.

