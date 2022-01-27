Apple's Universal Control is a feature like no other, now officially arriving at beta features of the macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 to test out the capabilities of the accessibility feature. The Universal Control offers to connect both the Mac and iPad using only the laptop's built-in or connected peripherals, including the keyboard and the trackpad.

Apple Universal Control: Now Available in Beta Testing Mode

Apple's Universal Control is now available in Beta Testing mode but requires two devices for it to work, and that includes both an iPad and Mac that are available to update to the latest software. Having the requirements already, users should upgrade to iPadOS 15.4 beta 1 and the macOS 12.3 beta for developers and public testers.

The developer website of Apple holds these downloads available for the public to request and download to their devices now. Universal Control allows the access to both platforms for the public to enjoy working on both devices from Apple's suite.

However, the question remains if it can be available while using the Sidecar on the Mac and iPad as mirror displays.

Apple Universal Control: What is it And How Does it Work?

The Universal Control feature focuses on making the MacBook's built-in keyboard and trackpad work on the iPad and control different functions available to the device. The feature can help make one's workplace or streaming better without the need to resort to the tablet's touchscreen.

A person may control the iPad despite working on the Mac, and it will focus on bringing integration to both devices for all needs.

Apple: Mac and iPad Working Together like Sidecar?

Apple already introduced the Mac and iPad working together in previous features of the devices. It comes to say that it provides the iPad being the secondary screen for this use. The so-called "Sidecar" feature brings the Mac and iPad together, working seamlessly without the need for wires or an intricate connection.

The Cupertino company introduced Sidecar as early as 2019, and it came with the Catalina version of the macOS software. Since then, the feature stayed on for the Mac and iPad, bringing a connection like no other.

There were initial concerns regarding the Sidecar's bug that drains the battery of the famous tablets from Apple, and this is despite the feature not being in use or active in the device. For now, it has not occurred yet for recent versions of the iPadOS 15.

Apple's new Universal Control feature would work like Sidecar and put the Apple devices side-by-side again for the feature to work. Apple guarantees that there would be no need to connect external peripherals to the iPad as the built-in laptop keyboard and trackpad are enough to provide controls for the tablet when nearby.

