Apple is inviting everyone for the "Shot on iPhone Challenge" at the start of this year.

The Cupertino giant is urging smartphone users, specifically those who have iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, to join the contest and share their best macro photos straight from their devices.

If you are interested in participating in this event, here are the details that you need to know first.

'Shot on iPhone Challenge' Submission

According to a report by 9to5Mac, any user who has either iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max is eligible to enter this contest. The tech titan noted that the iPhone challenge commenced on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and it will push through until Feb. 16.

Regardless of your location, Apple welcomes any and all entries worldwide. There will be 10 winning photos at the end of the challenge. The announcement will be scheduled for April.

As early as now, you can now share your best macro shot using your next-gen iPhone. On social media such as Twitter or Instagram, you can use the hashtags ##iPhonemacrochallenge and #ShotoniPhone to share your entries.

In case you don't have an account for the abovementioned social media platforms, Apple said that you can submit your images through its email shotoniphone@apple.com.

For reference, don't forget to use the file format "firstname_lastname_macro_iPhonemodel." For the subject line, you should write "Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Submission."

Here's what the iPad maker posted recently.

"To celebrate macro photography, Apple welcomes you to share your favorite macro photos taken on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge to participate in the challenge. The winning photos will be celebrated in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Instagram (@apple), and other official Apple accounts. They may also appear in digital campaigns, Apple Store locations, billboards, or in a public photo exhibition."

Apple's Recommendations to Achieve Your Best iPhone 13 Shot

Aside from the judges that will come from Apple, there will be five other people who will join the panel. These individuals are well-known professionals in the field of photography.

According to a report by Slash Gear, Apple shed some tips on how contestants could ace or win the contest. Here are the tips that you need to follow if you want to become one of the winners of the "Shot on iPhone Challenge."

Capture your subject at a very close range. You can take a shot as close as an inch away from you.

For tighter framing, Apple recommends you utilize the 1x setting. For Ultra Wide shots, stick to the .5x setting.

To obtain the crystal-clear shots, don't forget to keep the primary point of focus near the frame's center. With this, you can achieve the sharpest focus for your iPhone macro shot.

For the lucky winners, Apple said that there's compensation waiting on them. In addition, the company will also pay a licensing fee to successful photographers. Their shots will be published on the marketing channels.

Although they would be used for marketing, the ownership of the images will still be credited to the owners.

