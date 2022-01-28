NCSC (National Cybersecurity Center) now wants all companies in the United Kingdom to enhance their cybersecurity measures.

The security agency announced this detail as the tension between Russia and the U.K. intensifies.

As of the moment, the government department hasn't confirmed any security threats from the enemy country. However, NCSC provided some alarming details that might push the organizations and companies in the U.K. to follow its instructions.

The National Cybersecurity Center said that they discovered some cyberattacks that have similarities to those that were recently connected to the Russian government.

NCSC Wants UK To Enhance Cybersecurity Measures

According to ZDNet's latest report, NCSC said that the recent cyber threats have patterns that are quite similar to the ones found on NotPetya, a cyberattack that targeted Ukrainian financial, government, and energy sectors.

The agency added that they were also just like the security threats identified in Georgia.

"While we are unaware of any specific cyber threats to UK organisations in relation to events in Ukraine, we are monitoring the situation closely and it is vital that organizations follow the guidance to ensure they are resilient," said the security department.

Because of this, NCSC provided some of the things that companies can do to enhance their cyber securities. These include multi-factor authentication, as well as enabling software and system patches.

UK Government Releases Cybersecurity Strategies

Since the issue between the United Kingdom and Russia is becoming worst, the U.K. government decided to release its own security strategies that it will use from 2022 until 2023.

Gov.UK provided one PDF and an HTML file that contains all its plans to enhance its own security measures. The government added that these strategies were created to ensure that all public sector organizations will be prepared against cyberattacks.

The U.K. added that the strategies will make sure that the core government functions will be resilient before and during the security threats.

In other news, FCC's restriction against CHU is now happening, preventing the Chinese telecom company from offering its services in the U.S. Meanwhile, Delta Electronics was breached by Conti Ransomware.

