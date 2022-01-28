Data Privacy Day happens every January 28 each year. DPD is celebrated across the globe so that people's awareness of privacy practices and principles will be improved.

Now, an Apple executive shared joins DPD to explain the efforts made by the tech giant to ensure the security and privacy of its services.

Erik Neuenschwander, the current Apple User Privacy Head, decided to accept the interview of Rene Ritchie, an independent Canadian blogger who covers reviews, technology, and other topics.

Data Day Privacy: Apple's Privacy Efforts

According to 9TO5Mac's latest report, during the interview with Ritchie, Neuenschwander shared that one of the main goals of Apple is to make sure that its products are designed with great privacy features.

The Apple executive said that the giant iPhone maker uses a three-step system, which includes data minimization, control, and transparency, as well as security.

"In that respect, when we think about our customers, we think about privacy being a fundamental human right. And how the only way that you're going to realize that is by designing it into everything that we build," said Erik via Apple Insider.

On the other hand, Neuenschwander focused on explaining the so-called data minimization of Apple.

Apple's Data Minimization Effort

Erik explained that data minimization is about preventing data collection from the very beginning. He added that this activity ensures that the company only gathers necessary details from a service or product being used by its users.

The Apple official further explained that the iPhone maker ensures this through on-device intelligence and hardware enhancements.

Aside from this, he reiterated that Apple is prioritizing data minimization when designing a feature or a new product so that upfront data collection can be prevented.

If you want to watch the exact interview of Rene Ritchie with the Apple executive, you can click the YouTube video below.

