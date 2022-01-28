Xbox Game Pass' inactive members would soon be free from the monthly fees, which comes shortly after the investigation of the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority or CMA.

Xbox Game Pass Improvements

On top of that, the rest of the Game Pass subscribers would experience better transparency on auto-renewal, as well as an improved system of refunds, as per a news story by The Verge.

It turns out that Microsoft is now making the experience of Xbox Game Pass subscribers even better as it heeds to the concerns of the UK CMA.

It is worth noting that even if the investigation came from the UK regulator, Microsoft, which owns the Xbox gaming service, is applying the improvements to its users across the globe as well.

However, the update would first be available to its users in the UK. After which, subscribers elsewhere in the world would follow suit, a Microsoft spokesperson disclosed in a statement to The Verge.

Xbox Game Pass Inactive Members

One of the notable changes coming to Xbox Game Pass is its treatment of its inactive subscribers.

According to a report by Kotaku, Xbox would soon stop charging inactive Game Pass accounts for its monthly fees.

However, before Microsoft considers a Game Pass member as "dormant" or "inactive," the tech giant would reach out to the accounts that have been collecting dust for a couple of months already.

Microsoft will then guide them on how to stop paying for their subscriptions. But those who would remain inactive will automatically be free from the monthly payments.

CMA says that essentially "Microsoft will ultimately stop taking further payments," which only makes sense as these folks have not been using their subscription anyway.

Game Pass Transparency

On top of that, Xbox is now committing to better transparency in terms of auto-renewal and price information, among others.

CMA says that Microsoft would send a clearer message to their subscribers regarding the auto-renewal process.

What's more, the tech giant would also notify their users regarding price increases if there are any, giving subscribers a chance to stop their subscription if they are not favorable with the hike.

Game Pass Refunds

In addition, the tech giant would also start allowing its users to refund any accidental renewal of the service.

Also, Game Pass subscribers who currently have 12-month contracts with Microsoft would be given a chance to end it anytime, in which they could also get a refund.

