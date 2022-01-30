While NVIDIA and AMD have dominated the GPU realm, it seems like Intel is planning to compete as well as the company planning to bring millions of its incoming Arc GPUs to PC gamers each year.

Intel Plans to Compete in the GPU Realm

According to a tweet by the chief architect of Intel's graphics arm, Raja Koduri, the company plans to work hard "towards its goal of getting millions" of Intel's Arc GPUs into the hands of PC gamers. The tweet is reply made to a PC Gamer article.

A report by by TechRadar, which described the PC Gamer article as an open letter to the chip giant that pointed out the reality of very expensive GPUs.

Intel said to be aiming to bring in the competition for the current duopoly in the market, which made up of NVIDIA and AMD.

I am with you, @pcgamer. This is a huge issue for PC gamers and the industry at large. @IntelGraphics is working hard to find a path towards the mission - getting millions of Arc GPUs into the hands of PC gamers every year https://t.co/bknQOvUMti — Raja Koduri (@Rajaontheedge) January 29, 2022

What GPUs Really Need to Be

PC Gamer's Dave Jones said that one does not really need the "most powerful new GPU to release the best graphics card of 2022."

Instead, what Jones said is much more is needed is for the GPU to perform competitively. He also said that it is likewise necessary for it to be priced too steeply.

This issue is rather huge for PC gamers and it was acknowledged by Koduri.

How Many Graphics Cards Intel Can Bring to the Table?

According to the TechRadar report, the question now is how many graphics cards can Intel really bring to the table. It should be noted that the Arc Alchemist cards are expected to hit the market in March or April, according to rumors circulating online.

The report notes that the mention of "every year" points towards Intel's longer-term ambitions. However, given the ongoing chip shortage, TechRadar says it is unsure whether to be optimistic about Intel bring able to help bring GPU stock levels back to normal.

Despite that, there are still some signs of GPU recovery, which may start in March. The prices of GPUs are also currently going down little by little.

With this being said, Intel could make an impact in the market, especially if they are really do offer more affordable prices compared to AMD and NVIDIA.

How Intel Could Compete in the GPU Market

Per the TechRadar report, Intel really does have an opportunity to compete in the market and that "making a good initial impression with value proposition" would be the the best way for them to make a good impression.

Another key is to make sure that "graphic drivers are up to scratch as well as the hardware." TechRadar notes that this may mean that there just might be delays in order to maximize the software quality.

