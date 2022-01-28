Epic Games Store has been dropping free games throughout 2021 and this is a trend that will continue in 2022 as well. With that, games like "Daemon X Machina" which are priced at $49.99, will be made free on the platform.

Epic Games Increased to 194 Million Users in 2021

Epic Games announced that the company will continue offering free games within its platform. In addition to that, the platform also released an update pertaining to the company's growth within the last one to two years. Along with the update, the company's plans for the following year have also been revealed.

According to the story by Android Headlines, one of the things of note in the update is the user count numbers that Epic Games has garnered. 194 million users were totalled, according to the report, which is a huge increase from its 2020 numbers.

In 2020, the platform tallied just 34 million users.

Company Reveals a Peak 31.1 Million Daily Users

The company revealed the number of daily users which had peaked at about "31.1 million users" signifying the definite growth of the platform when it comes to the increase of its user base.

When it comes to the free games Epic Games Store gives out, they have noted that they have given a total of 89 games for free in 2021 which totals about $2,120 worth of games being given away.

Over 765 Milllion Free Games Downloaded in 2021

In 2021, the amount of free game downloads that were made actually exceeded 765 million. Epic Games noted within its blog post that it remains committed to offer free games for its users. In fact, the companyy is planning to do it weekly throughout the year.

According to Android Headlines, gamers who are easily enticed by the idea of free games should consider trying out the Epic Games Store. As of press time, there is a rather long list of free playable games available for gamers.

Read Also: Xbox Game Pass to Stop Charging Inactive Members | Improved Refunds, Transparency

Other Interesting Titles Include Genshin Impact, Fortnite, Rocket LEague, Valorant, League of Legends, WarFrame, and Magic the Gathering Arena

The list even includes major titles such as "Genshin Impact," "Valorant, "League of Legends," and "Fortnite." As for the games that the Epic Games Store is offering for free, users can expect to find "Daemon X Machina" on the list.

The futuristic game involves the player trying to pilot a giant weaponized robot. The game's usual price is usually at $49.99 but is being offered for free on the Epic Games store. However, this will only last until February 3.

"Yooka-Laylee the Impossible Lair" is another game that is being offered for free as of writing. While the game has a regular priceof $29.99, the Epic Games Store will start offering the game for free beginning on Feb. 3.

Other games are currently being offered for free as well on Epic Games Store as the company promisses new games free every week.

Related Article: 'Genshin Impact' Chinese Costume Censorship Now Permanent! Compliance To China Now Criticized

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.