YouTuber GilvaSunner Receives More Than 1,300 'Copyright Blocks' From Nintendo | Here's the List of the Blocked Soundtracks

Nintendo recently sent over 1,300 copyright blocks to a music-sharing channel on YouTube. The creator behind the platform, GilvaSunner has been popular because of the uploaded soundtracks used in the classic game titles.

The crackdown for copyrighted properties such as music and art style continues for the Japanese video game publisher.

Nintendo Blocks 1,300 YouTube Videos

According to a report by Screenrant on Monday, Jan. 31, Nintendo reportedly delivered over 1,300 copyright blocks to a YouTuber who regularly uploads music from some Nintendo games.

Indeed, many people know Nintendo's aggressive stance towards copyrighted and pirated properties. Some said that this is unsettling since this is an opportunistic move by the gaming giant towards small content creators.

Going back to the recent incident, GilvaSunner was the latest victim of Nintendo's copyright crackdown. In just a single day, the YouTube channel received more than 1,300 copyright blocks on the videos.

Over 1300 copyright blocks on the YT channel today. Here are all the soundtracks Nintendo has blocked this time. pic.twitter.com/AqSyIdc4iJ — GilvaSunner (@GilvaSunner) January 29, 2022

The Japanese firm flagged the channel for uploading Nintendo soundtracks from the most widely-known titles such as "Legend of Zelda" and "Super Mario." GilvaSunner also uploaded remixed versions of some of them.

The channel owner clarified that there's no monetization behind the clips. Despite Nintendo's tight enforcement of copyright videos, some of them are still available on GilvaSunner's YT account.

Related Article: Nintendo Hacker Bowser Pleads Guilty To Piracy Charges; Agrees To Pay Company $4.5 MILLION

List of Blocked Nintendo Soundtracks

From Kotaku's report, GilvaSunner said that there are a lot of tracks that have been blocked by Nintendo. The following is a list of music that were involved in a recent crackdown

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Super Smash Bros Melee

Super Smash Bros Brawl

Yoshi's Island

Super Mario Land

Super Mario Galaxy

Super Mario World

New Super Mario BrosMario & Luigi: Dream Team

Mario 3D WorldLuigi's Mansion

Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story

Kid Icarus Uprising

Kirby's Dream Land

What happened to GilvaSunner was not the first experience that they encountered. According to the content creator, Nintendo also came after them because of copyright claims in 2019.

Following another incident in 2020, the uploader said that they were still receiving copyright strikes from the company.

"I'm also not angry or surprised that Nintendo is doing this, but I do think it's a bit disappointing there is hardly an alternative. If Nintendo thinks this is what needs to be done (to set an example), I will let them take down the channel. It is their content after all," GilvaSunner wrote in a tweet in 2020.

Recently, Nintendo has been reportedly hunting down a popular Pokemon FPS game made by a fan. Following the launch of "Pokemon Arceus Legends" on Switch, a game developer created a game as part of his "make a game month" project.

Meanwhile, Tech Times reported PlayStation Plus free games for February 2022. However, some fans expressed disappointment about the list.

Read Also: Sega Calls it Quits For Arcade Business After More Than 50 Years | Remaining 14.9% Shares to Go to Genda



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.