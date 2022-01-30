PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2022 have been unveiled to the subscribers of the subscription service of Sony's gaming console.

However, its users from PS4 and PS5 ended up being disappointed with the lineup.

PlayStation Plus Free Games in February 2022

Sony has already confirmed the upcoming free games on the PlayStation Plus for Feb. 2022 in its recent blog post.

As per a news story by Republic World, the Feb. lineup has been leaked prior to the announcement coming from Sony, which confirms earlier rumors.

PlayStation Plus is giving away a total of three free gaming titles for the second month of the year, which was announced a few days before January comes to an end.

To be more precise, Sony is giving its subscribers access to games, namely, the "UFC 4," "Planet Coaster," and "Tiny TIna's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure."

It is worth noting that these free games on PS Plus would start to be available in the subscription service beginning on Feb. 1.

PS+ subscribers are in luck to get the sought-after construction and management gaming title, "Planet Coaster: Console Edition," without any charge next month. It first saw the light of day when Frontier Development published it way back in Nov. 2016.

Now, "Planet Coaster" is being given away for free, at least for those who have a PS+ subscription.

On top of that, Sony is also giving away two other gaming titles, such as "Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One Shot Adventure" and EA Sports' "UFC 4."

The former is actually a re-release of the "Borderlands 2 DLC," which was released a decade ago.

PS Plus Subscribers Disappointed?

According to a report by ComicBook.com, subscribers of the PS Plus found both the "Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure" and "UFC 4" underwhelming for the Feb. line up of free games.

On the other hand, the news outlet noted that PS+ users are rather excited to experience "Planet Coaster" for free, but some of them could not say the same for the other two gaming titles on the list.

In fact, the PlayStation Plus Reddit page has a rage post from one of its subscribers that got the attention of other users, saying that "Borderlands: The Handsome Collection was a PlayStation Plus title in 2019."

The post further pointed out that the collection included "Borderlands 2," which has been re-released now as "Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure."

As such, the latest lineup of PS Plus got the ire of its users as the same game has been re-released as part of its free games.

