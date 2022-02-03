A website called HitPiece is claiming to sell one-of-one non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without the permission of the owners of the music. Musicians have now taken it to Twitter to complain about the website.

Website Sold NFTs without Artists' Permission?

According to the HitPiece website, "Each HitPiece NFT is a One of One NFT for each unique song recording." The website also said that members are able to "build their Hitlist of their favorite songs, get on leaderboards, and receive in real life value such as access and experiences with Artists."

According to the story by Mashable SEA, as per a number of artists whose songs were being sold as NFTs. Bands like Eve 6 posted that the site was selling NFTs of their band and added that it also selling NFTs of many other artists with no permission whatsoever.

this site “hitpiece” is selling nft’s of our band and MANY others without permission. if you’re in a band click the link you may be on here. cease and desist motherfuckers. nft’s are fraud https://t.co/BKOUieVenK — nigh eve6 (@Eve6) February 1, 2022

Artists Have Started Calling the Website a Scam and a Fraud

Other artists have taken to Twitter to call what the website as a scam or fraud. In addition, the Mashable report has also questioned how the website plans to deliver its "real life value" since the website "has no affiliation with many of the artists involved."

Other high profile artists like BTS and Britney Spears have also had their music listed on the HitPiece website. Ted Leo and Left at London have been demanding the site to remove their listings.

Bottom feeding scavengers of late capitalism sucking the last marrow from our bones and/or running a scam on me, you, or everyone, because obviously, I didn’t approve this, and apparently neither did anyone else you’ll see on the site. pic.twitter.com/65qwDr8zNI — Ted Leo (@tedleo) February 1, 2022

Hey @joinhitpiece why is my music on your website? I didnt authorize this shit. You owe me MONEY (not crypto, REAL FUCKING MONEY) — nat “cops break laws to terrorize/intimidate” puff (@LeftAtLondon) February 1, 2022

How HitPiece Responded to the Situation

HitPiece's response to the artists was for them to send a DM that was supposed to "explain how this is actually all fine and definitely not a scam."

To clarify I don't know that it's all unlicensed but us and about 20 other artists and labels we know have been infringed so fuck em. — Ghostly (@ghostly) February 2, 2022

As some musicians have already noticed or spoken about, a fake website called "HitPiece" has been circulating and contains "nfts" of music tracks from thousands or artists (looks bot driven)



I know it's fake because ain't nobody out there creating an NFT for "A Roblox Christmas" pic.twitter.com/MjNh8qItk4 — BSlick (@BSlickComposer) February 1, 2022

Yeah @joinhitpiece at https://t.co/p0XKsVTsfK is 100% hosting unauthorized sales of NFTs related to Sooper Artists. They'll absolutely be hearing from us. Fuck this website https://t.co/QQQQowkrrD — Sooper Records (@sooperrecords) February 1, 2022

