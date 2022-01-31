With the explosion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), play-to-earn crypto games have become all the rage in 2022. One important factor that gamers look into is that these games have to be profitable as some of them still do require crypto in order to play.

The Risk of NFT Play-to-Earn Crypto Games

There is a huge distinction between free play-to-earn crypto games and play-to-earn crypto games in general as seen in the way they are structured.

For example, although Decentraland is technically a "free" play-to-earn game, it would take a while before players could freely mint an NFT item within the game and sell them. This is despite there be no guarantees of buyers.

With the price of SLP dropping, despite its popularity, making a profit off of "Axie Infinity" has become increasingly difficult. With that, here are some other NFT play-to-earn crypto games that might turn in a profit.

Top Play-to-Earn Crypto Games for Jan. 2022:

'Battle of Guardians'

"Battle of the Guardians" is based on the Solana blockchain. In this game, players have to compete with each other for rewards in terms of Fight points and Guardian Share. It provides players with many ways to earn real-world revenue.

'Rainmaker'

"Rainmaker" can be considered as an educational game as it offers a way for players to play blockchain games directly against each other. It leverages "real-time stock and crypto market data and events," which educates the player's decision-making. Players are also able to train training and develop opportunities through challenges.

'Splinterlands'

Believe it or not, "Splinterlands," a tradable free-to-play card game that was inspired by "Magic the Gathering" and "Hearthstone," as actually been around for a very long time. It also already has a working economical system that is hard to crash. Unlike "Axie Infinity" where the price of SLP dropped drastically, Splinterlands has been significantly consistent throughout its existence. Players can earn by trading cards and the value of their cards depends on its stats.

'RaceFi'

"RaceFi" was built on the Solana blockchain and is considered the first ever automobile racing ecosystem. The game allows players to race or even own in-game property and earn within its own metaverse. One downside that can be seen of this game, however, is that it employs AXS and SLP currencies which have dropped significantly as of recent.

'Polygonum'

This game is described as a "free-to-play cross-platform DeFi multiplayer survival game that includes NFT, crypto, and Open gaming world components." This means that there can be multiple ways for players to earn, which include mining coins and trading in-game assets. There are three zones within the game and they include Farming or FARM, PVP, and PVE.

Why is 'Axie Infinity' Not on the List?

Before playing these games, it is important to research their cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap to tell whether or not its graph is consistent, upwards trending, or downwards trending. The games on this list were noted in Kalkine Media's article, which listed "Axie Infinty" as its top game.

However, according to technicaly analysis that shows SLP has been dropping significantly in value, "Axie Infinity" was omitted from this list.

