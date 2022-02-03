US lawmakers are trying to stop Apple from blocking alternative and sideloading apps marketplaces. In response, Apple has issued a letter trying to urge the lawmakers to not "allow the distribution of iPhone and iPad apps outside the App Store," defending their claim by insisting that this move "would allow malware, scams, and data-exploitation to proliferate."

What is the Open Markets Act?

According to the story by CultofMac, The US Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet regarding the Open Markets Act. The Open Markets Act is a bill trying to stop companies like Apple "from blocking sideloading and alternative app marketplaces."

The Open Market Act aims to require Apple and other companies to allow and provide the "necessary means" needed for their devices to install apps coming from third-party sources and other alternatives to the App Store.

How the Open Market Act Could Affect Apple

The Open Market Act also prohibits the company from widely criticized standards, banning third-party payment systems. As per the S.2710 bill, the primary objective is to be able to reduce gatekeeper power and be able to promote competition within the app economy.

On top of its main objective, the Open Market Act also aims to improve quality, increase choice, and even reduce costs for consumers. Apple's head of government affairs, Tim Powderly, issued an official letter to Dick Rubin, the Senate Judiciary Chair, and Chuck Grassley, the Republican, to warn against potential dangers of the proposed measures.

Apple is Trying to Get the Committee Members to Reject the Bill

According to an article by Bloomberg, Apple even urged committee members to reject the bill. In a snippet coming from the letter, Apple detailed that sideloading "would enable bad actors" to be able to evade" the privacy and security protections of Apple.

The letter stated that this would happen "by distributing apps without critical privacy and security checks." It was also stated that the provisions could allow scams, malware, and data exploitation to proliferate.

Apple Expresses Its Concerns Regarding the New Bill

Tim Powderly also noted that the company is "deeply concerned" that other "big media platforms" would use this particular legislation to be able to circumvent "the pro-consumer practices" as well as privacy protections enforced by Apple's App Store.

As per CultofMac, the letter does not mention that the company is worried that it would lose its massive 15% to 30% revenue cut that it takes from App Store developers. In addition, this isn't really the first bill that Apple faced regarding limiting consumer choices.

In 2021, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act were also objected to by Apple, but the company was unable to stop it from being approved and "moved to the Senate floor for a vote."

