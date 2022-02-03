Strengthening its bond within the VR realm and broadening its placement within the metaverse, TRIPP has secured an acquisition of one of the largest VR live meditation platforms, EvolVR. The move will see EvolVR's founder, Rev. Jeremy Nickel, take up the position of Vice President of Community and Live Events under the TRIPP banner, an apt position given his company's prowess as a 40,000 subscriber-strong VR meditation community.

TRIPP is a mental health and wellness XR platform that meshes various meditative techniques with innovative XR capabilities. In its relatively short life span, the XR brain fitness app has secured over 3.5 million sessions for patients looking to expand their horizons and know their true selves. These various sessions can include binaural audio and flow-inducing gameplay on top of advanced meditation practices and breathing exercises.

The goal for TRIPP users is to rework the emotional mindset, bridge into more stable, healthier everyday solutions, and bring about everlasting change to one's own personal outlook. It's an interesting purview into the ever-thriving spiritual wellness subset of XR tech enthusiasts.

TRIPP has been awarded some top scores by tech veterans, like the Washington Post's Geoffrey A. Fowler, who highlighted the VR platform amidst CES 2019, citing upon a quick demo that he "felt calmer in under 10 minutes." The application utilizes what's called an "adaptive digiceutical," which in layman's terms roughly translates to digital therapeutic efforts that bypass the necessity of a pill and prescription.

In June of last year, the company raised a remarkable $11 million in series A funding, putting TRIPP VR on the map despite this arena of VR startups struggling to find investors. Now the company vies to enhance its endeavors twofold with not only the aforementioned acquisition of EvolVR, but also its previous purchase of PlayAssist amidst Q3 2021.

The goal with both acquisitions is to strengthen TRIPP's foothold in the total XR market, broadening its meditative wellness efforts via enhanced options and offerings. The platform currently resides on multiple VR marketplaces, including Sony's PlayStation VR, Facebook's Oculus Quest, VIVE Flow, and even more recently the AR mixed-reality glasses platform via Nreal. Plans are based upon a $5 monthly subscription service including various incentives.

Through EvolVR, TRIPP will now be able not only to expand integrations and communities across platforms, but also hold various upgraded experiences, such as live wellness meditation sessions, special health-beneficial events, and more. EvolVR's strict safety protocols surrounding its various meditation and mindfulness sessions have granted it a particular profundity for TRIPP in its efforts to grow the XR health realm and build out a safe environment on the metaverse.

Nanea Reeves, CEO of TRIPP, relays positive enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating that their combined efforts will only aid in the expansion of "social meditation" via an "XR access point," thus "bringing people from all over the world closer to themselves and each other." TRIPP's integration with EvolVR will highlight said offerings at the forefront of their business ventures, specifically live mindfulness programming and social meditation features.

EvolVR will likewise be holding various forthcoming live virtual events over the course of this year, including such experiences in digital venues as Rec Room, VR Chat, Horizons, and more. It will also continue its 21 assorted offerings in free weekly public meditation sessions, allowing users to expand their horizons, growing closer to themselves and the others around them.

Within TRIPP's hands, EvolVR will ensure the inevitable metaverse not only finds a balance of regulation control for said wellness parameters but likewise is a more thoughtful, energetic, and spiritual digital universe for all to enjoy.

