Ford EV sales figures in January 2022 have been released, showcasing a massive growth for the new car category of the American automaker ever since it launched its first electric vehicle.

Ford EV Sales in January 2022

As per the news story by Engadget, the EV sales of Ford have already reached their all-time high, in the flesh of its three electric cars, such as Mustang Mach-E SUVs, the electrified version of the F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit vans.

The president and CEO of Ford, Jim Farley, announced that more than 270,000 units of its EVs have already been either reserved or ordered.

The Ford exec further noted that they are "also proud that customers see how Ford is taking EVs mainstream."

With the new record-breaking sales of the Ford EVs as 2022 starts, Farley said that they are "breaking constraints to deliver every one of them."

Ford's Record-Breaking EV Sales

The United States automaker further boasted that it kicked off the first month of 2022 with its record-breaking sales record.

Ford claims that its EV sales have grown four times faster than the industry standards. To be precise, the carmaker says that its January 2022 numbers are up by an impressive 167.2 percent when compared to its performance the same month in 2021.

Engadget noted in the same news story that the total number of EV units sold in the first month of 2022 is 13,169 units.

Ford EVs

It is interesting to point out that the only EV of Ford that is currently available is the Mustang Mach-E, according to a report by Teslarati.

The electric SUV has already booked 2,370 sales for Jan. 2022.

On the other hand, the sought-after F-150 Lightning and the E-Transit van got the remaining share of the pie.

Ford added that its E-Transit van is also getting attention from businesses as 300 enterprises have already ordered its electric van.

In fact, the massive retailer Walmart has confirmed that it ordered a total of 1,100 Ford E-Transits, which it is using for its delivery service. The retailer said that the electric vans are meant to help the company achieve its "100% zero-emissions fleet by 2024."

Tesla Still #1?

Engadget reported that the significant growth of the EV sales of Ford has brought the automaker to the second depot of the top-selling electric automaker in the United States.

However, Tesla still got the top spot.

Meanwhile, Farley said that Ford has to catch up with Elon Musk's automaker, noting that they would be ramping up both the investment and production. Not to mention that they would try to make it affordable as well.

