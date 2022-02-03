The interplay of NFT metaverse showcases the future of blockchain space and the virtual world in an instant after Zuckerberg's hype. Considering that NFT and metaverse games aren't just appealing to hobbyists but also to potential investors and companies, the world won't get rid of them anytime soon.

Today, a couple of NFT metaverse projects are coming into view, and Chainers is scaling up their platforms this year (2022) so you can build your NFT empire from scratch.

What Is an NFT Metaverse?

To put it simply, NFT and the metaverse interconnect with each other. Metaverse is a virtual world where you can socialize through digital avatars that can be in the form of NFT.

At the same time, NFT metaverse also refers to NFT exclusive in a certain metaverse space and would serve various purposes.

In particular, an upcoming NFT metaverse project called Chainers will showcase several roles for NFTs. In Chainers, you can create, buy and sell NFTs, or use them as digital avatars, and more.

But what role does NFT play in the metaverse?

NFT or a non-fungible token is a unit of cryptocurrency or virtual collectibles unique to people who bought them. People pay for NFTs because of different purposes, but mostly to prove ownership of digital art.

The common ground between NFT and metaverse is that they are both virtual. With the metaverse, you have a digital space where you can interact with people, own assets, and more.

Meanwhile, NFT avatars can be access tokens so you can navigate within the metaverse and jump between locations. But most importantly, as an extension of our real-life identity, NFT avatars allow us total control and freedom over how we construct and manage our virtual identities.

How Do I Get NFT in the Metaverse?

Now, NFT and metaverse aren't entirely free.

To get an NFT in the metaverse of your choice, you must first set up a crypto wallet or a token exclusive to that specific metaverse space. It's also known as 'metaverse crypto.'

Then, being an NFT holder officially, you will be entitled to special privileges such as play-to-earn games.

But with NFT games, you can easily earn while you play. Thus, the NFT metaverse is attracting investors and anyone interested in play to earn games.

NFT Metaverse Projects: Chainers

Chainers bids to expand its pixelated metaverse based on the Solana blockchain with an upcoming promise that's about to take the NFT metaverse. For that, Chainers promises player-driven metaverse games, a focus on NFT, and a community-driven DAO.

Chainers also lets you do everything you want in their metaverse. You can explore different spaces, play free online games to earn money, and even build your own NFT empire.

You won't have to own an avatar to play their metaverse games. You can choose to play mini-games and earn rewards. Although not required, avatars come with some pretty nice perks so you can expedite building your NFT metaverse empire.

Besides metaverse games, Chainers also have key elements to showcase so you can maximize your NFT metaverse experience.

In Chainers, properties are called spaces. In spaces, property owners get paid with tokens based on the number of their visitors. You can customize it however you like and earn semi-passive income.

You can place a variety of museums and exhibitions in your spaces, including NFT, and enjoy various features in your spaces. Plus, you can trade your spaces, NFT, and other elements of Chainers on the marketplace.

Moreover, a governance DAO is also included where each Chainers NFT owner will receive a seat on the board. This board will discuss and vote on any changes made to the smart contract. With this, the players will decide the game's fate by making their choices.

As part of the launch of the metaverse, the game developers plan to create five mini-games to make Chainers officially get off the ground.

The launch will be followed by features that allow players to take more control. These features include decorating and crafting, modeling game items, scripting game content, and incorporating external NFTs.

Core Features

Free-to-play. To play metaverse games in Chainers, you don't need to buy an NFT avatar. Pretty much anyone can play and earn prizes for simply playing games.

Browser game. Playing metaverse games does not require any type of software download nor connecting your Metamask Wallet. This is a better way to make Chainers more accessible to everyone, especially those who are only grasping the basics of NFT metaverse.

Play-to-Earn. A significant part of the income will be shared with and by the community. Therefore, it further encourages everyone else to participate actively in the game's development.

Moving forward, you can use two tokens in Chainers NFT. ChainCoin ($CCC) will be the primary currency for in-game transactions. As an unlimited supply and constant demand token, CCC will be the primary medium of exchange for the Chainers NFT metaverse.

The second token, Chainers: Universe ($CHU), serves as a governance token, allowing its holders to influence decision-making and control the publication of new games.

Pros

Earn tokens while playing games and competing

Own lands in space/s or own entire space/s

Gain tokens by simply owning lands and spaces

Create and sell mini-games, decorations, spaces, NFT, and others

Free to play metaverse games while you earn, and no need to download anything

With Chainers, people eager to experience NFT metaverse and play metaverse games do not need to download additional applications; they can play without entry barriers. Chainers offers the capability of building NFTs and compiling them on the platform, with the plan to support 3rd-party NFTs in the future.

Unlike other metaverse projects about to hit this 2022, Chainers will rise promisingly. Just head on to their waitlisting section to be one of the first to play free games and earn some crypto.

