A mother from the United Kingdom was shocked after a delivery driver delivered a $1 bottle of hand soap instead of a new iPhone 13 Max Pro that she ordered. The latest iPhone model costs £1500 or $2,000.

UK Mother Got Hand Soap Instead of iPhone

The 32-year old mother from the United Kingdom, Khaoula Lafhaily, bought the gadget from Sky Mobile and the company dispatched it through the post, according to Mirror UK.

The gadget was supposed to be delivered the following day by DPD, but she said that the delivery driver contacted her to say that he was stuck in traffic.

Two days after the delivery driver dropped off the package, she opened it and saw a refill bottle of blue hand soap wrapped up inside.

Also Read: Avoid buying stolen iPhone, iPad using this Apple iCloud tool

Lafhaily signed a 36-month contract to pay the gadget on an installment basis. The mother in north London called Sky Mobile, and the company said they launched an investigation, but after a week, she did not receive any update about the incident.

Lafhaily said they live in a first-floor flat, so they have to watch out the window when they get deliveries; otherwise, the packages can get delivered to the wrong flat. They saw the driver pull up to their house, take a picture from outside the house and leave.

Lafhaily added that the driver told them that he came to the door, knocked, and no one was there, so he would return the next day, but she said that they were watching at the window, and the driver lied.

After two days, a different delivery driver came, and her husband went down to collect the package at 8:05 a.m., which they opened at around midday because she was asleep, and they saw a bottle of hand soap.

Laifhaily said they were in complete shock and needed the phone. They believe that the gadget was stolen. She bought the phone on Jan. 24, and she paid for the next-day delivery.

The driver did not turn up, but he messaged her to say he was stuck in traffic and would return the next day. On Jan. 26, the drive returned, but he failed to deliver the iPhone, as he only took a picture of the front door and left without even knocking or leaving the package.

The following day, a different delivery driver dropped off the package, which turned out to be a hand soap, and she said the driver did not even ask for her ID, according to iMore.

Fake Packages

Getting the wrong package has been rampant among iPhone buyers. In February 2021, a woman bought an iPhone 12 Pro Max, but instead of getting the gadget, all she got was an apple-flavored yogurt.

A woman from China named Liu said that her new iPhone was swapped with an apple-flavored yogurt drink. According to Apple Insider, she uploaded a video on Weibo and explained that she spent more than $1,500 to purchase a new iPhone on Apple's official website.

Liu did not get the package directly from her courier but rather from a parcel locker in her residential community.

In 2017, more than 300 iPhone Xs were stolen from a UPS truck in San Francisco, California.

In 2021, Apple issued a warning to a Chinese tipster who advertised stolen iPhone prototypes.

Related Article: Is the used iPhone you just bought, a stolen device? Now there's a tool for that

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.