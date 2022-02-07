Teejay Boris, Tech Times

Tesla's "App Store" launch is rumored to see the light of day before much-awaited deliveries of its upcoming electric pickup, the Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla App Store Rumored to Launch Before Deliveries of Cybertruck | Apple, Android Rival?
(Photo : Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 13: Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla Motors, speaks at the 2015 Automotive News World Congress January 13, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. More than 5,000 journalists from around the world will see approximately 45 new vehicles unveiled during the 2015 NAIAS, which opens to the public January 17 and concludes January 25.

Its app marketplace is rumored to rival both the Apple App Store for iPhones or iPads and the Google Play Store for Android devices as it carries similar capabilities.

Tesla App Store

As per the news story by The Driven, the giant EV maker of billionaire Elon Musk is reported to be working on its own app marketplace, allowing car owners to download and install various applications, much like on an Android device or an iPhone.

The news outlet further noted that rumors regarding the Tesla "App Store" started sprouting like mushrooms when it was first hinted at the version 11 update of the in-car software of Tesla way back in December 2021.

During the December update, Tesla went on to include a new feature that allows its users to customize the app icons on the bottom of the screen.

In turn, some bystanders speculated that various apps are coming to Tesla in-car software, which could only be possible if it has its own app marketplace like the App Store or Play Store.

On top of that, rumors have also suggested that the CEO and founder of Tesla, Musk, would go on to announce the "App Store" during the earnings calls of the EV tech giant last January.

However, to their dismay, Musk did not mention anything regarding an upcoming app marketplace during the earning call.

Tesla App Store Release

Despite that, it appears that the Tesla App Store rumors are still not dead.

In fact, a notable investor of the EV giant, Sawyer Merritt, tweeted that rumors are suggesting that an Apple App Store-like function is coming to "four wheels that starts with a T."

(Photo : Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
A Tesla logo is seen on signage at a Tesla Inc. supercharger station on on January 4, 2021 in Hawthorne, California. - After shares rocketed higher in 2020 on surging auto deliveries, Tesla enters 2021 with plenty of momentum even as its vision of taking electric cars mainstream remains a way off. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Although another well-known automaker, Toyota, also "starts with a T," rumors only previously suggested that Tesla is making its own App Store.

 

Another Twitter account that goes by the name Teslascope echoed the feature that the Tesla investor is hinting about, noting that the EV maker has been working on its "App Store" since May 2021.

Teslascope further predicted that the Tesla "App Store'' is launching before the Cybertruck deliveries, which has yet to start its production.

It also noted that even if the Tesla boss failed to mention it during the first earnings call with its investors in 2022, Musk still said that this year is going to be "the year of software."

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

Tags: Tesla App Store Rumor Tesla App Store Launch Tesla Cybertruck Apple Android