Tesla's "App Store" launch is rumored to see the light of day before much-awaited deliveries of its upcoming electric pickup, the Tesla Cybertruck.

Its app marketplace is rumored to rival both the Apple App Store for iPhones or iPads and the Google Play Store for Android devices as it carries similar capabilities.

Tesla App Store

As per the news story by The Driven, the giant EV maker of billionaire Elon Musk is reported to be working on its own app marketplace, allowing car owners to download and install various applications, much like on an Android device or an iPhone.

The news outlet further noted that rumors regarding the Tesla "App Store" started sprouting like mushrooms when it was first hinted at the version 11 update of the in-car software of Tesla way back in December 2021.

During the December update, Tesla went on to include a new feature that allows its users to customize the app icons on the bottom of the screen.

In turn, some bystanders speculated that various apps are coming to Tesla in-car software, which could only be possible if it has its own app marketplace like the App Store or Play Store.

On top of that, rumors have also suggested that the CEO and founder of Tesla, Musk, would go on to announce the "App Store" during the earnings calls of the EV tech giant last January.

However, to their dismay, Musk did not mention anything regarding an upcoming app marketplace during the earning call.

Tesla App Store Release

Despite that, it appears that the Tesla App Store rumors are still not dead.

In fact, a notable investor of the EV giant, Sawyer Merritt, tweeted that rumors are suggesting that an Apple App Store-like function is coming to "four wheels that starts with a T."

Although another well-known automaker, Toyota, also "starts with a T," rumors only previously suggested that Tesla is making its own App Store.

Rumor has it something similar is coming soon to something with four wheels that starts with a T 👀 https://t.co/qBGPzZpbdE — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 5, 2022

Another Twitter account that goes by the name Teslascope echoed the feature that the Tesla investor is hinting about, noting that the EV maker has been working on its "App Store" since May 2021.

Teslascope further predicted that the Tesla "App Store'' is launching before the Cybertruck deliveries, which has yet to start its production.

It also noted that even if the Tesla boss failed to mention it during the first earnings call with its investors in 2022, Musk still said that this year is going to be "the year of software."

