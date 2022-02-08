eCommerce is growing rapidly---so are the prices of paid ads to get traffic on your website. Spending enormous sums on digital advertising on a monthly basis hurts, especially if your shop is not converting that precious traffic. As such, increasing your conversion rates by improving your on-site experience and product discovery should be the number 1 priority to increase your shop revenue in the long term. At the end of the day, investing in a smarter eCommerce search is probably the easiest starting point with the highest ROI.

How Important Is Search in eCommerce?

eCommerce search is no doubt one of the most important parts of an eCommerce website. Visitors using your search bar on average have a 2x chance of actually buying an item. As competition is just one click away, you better provide those high-intent visitors with the best possible experience. Using smarter search technology, powered by AI and ML, almost always has an immediate ROI.

On top of that, it also helps you collect valuable data about your shopper's preferences and behaviors to know how you can optimize your shop and your assortment to meet their needs.

How Can eCommerce Search Improve User Experience?

Whenever your potential or current customers use search engines, take their actions as hints. With this knowledge, you can offer 1:1 personalized product recommendations based on their preferences and behavior.

The benefit of this is that searching for products requires less time because the most relevant products are already suggested to customers.

When you become consistent in this strategy, so do your customer's frequent visits and purchases, making online shopping more straightforward.

What Is the Best Search Engine for eCommerce?

Having decided to sell your products online, you spend significant resources building and promoting an eCommerce website. In return, it's only a must to invest in additional ways to spike up your customer rates and sales.

Luckily, there are eCommerce search solutions for this. We curated and ranked the best search engines for your eCommerce website according to their features and advantages to businesses of all sizes.

#1 FACT-Finder

FACT-Finder provides a leading search, merch, and personalization solution for B2C and B2B eCommerce websites. Technology and customer growth are the pillars of its business model, with proprietary tech used to increase customer conversion rate, reduce bounce for buyers, and increase revenue for the seller by 20-33%.

Combining a dedicated team of experts and industry-acquired experience has made FACT-Finder the smartest way to find the best products.

With FACT-Finder, your eCommerce website can get your online visitors to the most relevant products faster, speeding up the purchase process with fewer clicks and a more intuitive experience. Your entire eCommerce team has the power to optimize search results and to merchandise campaigns via a powerful yet simple-to-use backend - no programming knowledge required.

As for integration, FACT-Finder works with several popular eCommerce platforms, regardless of whether it is an in-house development or a ready-made standard solution, such as Magento 1 and Magento 2, Presta Shop, Oxid, Shopware, Spryker, IBM WebSphere, Hybris, and more.

Features

FACT-Finder Core+. It combines search, navigation, merchandising, and analytics into one intelligent solution, ensuring customers can find what they are looking for within seconds. Thanks to Next Generation's speed, scale, and flexibility, shoppers are happier and revenue higher. Besides that, you can also upgrade your eCommerce website's landing pages and interactive advisory campaigns to increase sales and customer satisfaction.

Personalization . It provides your customers highly responsive, 1-to-1, real-time experiences tailored to their specific needs.

Recommendations. Optimize your upsell and cross-sell opportunities through automated, context-based product recommendations.

Geo. Bring together online and offline shopping and connect your consumers to nearby products to maximize your local influence and capitalize on it.

Predictive Basket. Improve customer loyalty with machine learning by predicting customer needs, increasing AOV, and speeding up the purchase process.

Customer-Specific Pricing. To ensure customers receive the right price at the right time, it displays dynamic, customized pricing and discounts.

Through eCommerce solutions like FACT-Finder, online shops can access the latest innovations in artificial intelligence and machine learning, enabling them to deliver unique digital shopping experiences and gain a competitive advantage.

As part of the company's continuous evolution, cutting-edge solutions like Next Generation and Predictive Basket continue to push the possibilities of eCommerce.

Plus, FACT-Finder remains the only eCommerce search solution in the market to offer real-time, one-to-one personalization, thanks to their latest acquisition of Loop54, the Nordic's leading AI personalization vendor.

Benefits

User-friendly interface to empower business users to optimize the online shop without tying up dev resources

Proprietary, patented algorithms that make its technology unlike any other

Machine Learning that works: with the addition of Loop54, FACT-Finder has the power of an unsupervised, fully online neural network

In-house professional consulting services to support the technology and get the most out of your eCommerce website

Provides mobile channels for customers searching for products on their phones

Over 1,800+ online shops worldwide choose FACT-Finder, and it has been named the Best Site Search Solution in 2021 by FinancesOnline. With a proven track record of increasing conversion rates for leading digital retailers, including MyTheresa, Foot Locker, Lidl, and Spar, FACT-Finder is sure to top up your eCommerce sales in no time.

Waste no time and head over to FACT-Finder now to escalate both customer experience and your sales! You can request a demo to see how things work, too.

#2 Algolia

Algolia is one of the best search and discovery platforms for your eCommerce business. This eCommerce search solution provides builders with the Search and Recommendation services to successfully convert more customers and build a world-class user experience.

By leveraging AI-powered search, discovery, and recommendations, Algolia helps you provide seamless access to your catalog to consumers while increasing your revenue. As a SOC 3 and GDPR-certified company, Algolia is dedicated to providing a secure and compliant environment for our customers.

Moreover, there is a 99.999% SLA on select plans, as well as a global network of 70+ data centers on six continents so that users can experience a consistent improvement in their eCommerce experience.

Get relevant content to the right person in milliseconds with this eCommerce search solution and boost conversions across industries with continuous optimization.

You can also create, manage, and integrate multiple consistent experiences across brands, divisions, and portfolios from one platform.

In return, you can set forth a better eCommerce experience for your customers in days rather than months and iterate on offerings without impacting your backend.

Features & Benefits

Offers search and recommendations services

Secure, reliable, and scalable

Integrates with any of your tech stack, framework, and platform

Provides improved business results

#3 Attraqt

The Attraqt platform allows you to take advantage of your best products and web content to attract more customers to your eCommerce website. To do that, this eCommerce search conveniently enables shoppers to discover products wherever they are and has worked with 300 ever-growing retail brands globally.

Attraqt optimizes every moment a customer is on your eCommerce website with AI-powered search, which accelerates conversions and clearly shows the path to discovery and purchase.

Thanks to eCommerce search engines like Attraqt, you can ensure that every click counts. In general, almost 20% of searches on your site result in no results. But the AI-powered search and discovery make sure this never happens.

Attraqt is also one of the fastest eCommerce search and recommendation engines on the market. For your time to market, you can achieve your product discovery goals faster.

Therefore, automating repetitive tasks with Attraqt's AI search engine saves you 60% of your time and allows you to spend more of your time on strategy and value-added tasks.

With its headless architecture, you'll find quick and easy deployment, facilitation, and integration. It also has best-in-class support and a culture of continuous improvement.

Features & Benefits

AI-powered search and discovery for a boost in customer conversion rate

Saves your time and resources

Reduces zero search results

Quick to deploy and easy to use and integrate

#4 Doofinder

Doofinder's scalable eCommerce search solution offers your customer a quick search to find their products and services through information using predictive, dynamic, and intuitive smart search technologies.

It takes 5 minutes to add Doofinder to your eCommerce site without programing anything. Plus, finding the most relevant results allows your customers to find your products easily.

Doofinder boasts an effective eCommerce search platform that can provide your business with the best functionality and transform your strategies into a perfect tool for converting visitors into customers.

More than that, Doofinder also set forth personalized banners, smart filters, voice-activated search, visual search, multi-indexed search, and geolocated search.

By implementing Doofinder, you can benefit in three ways. The first is that you will increase the conversion rate of your eCommerce site by enabling advanced site search.

The second is the installation process, which is pretty simple and quick. You won't even need a programming background, and if you need any help, 24/7 customer support will be there for you.

Then, if you are still skeptical, there are no upfront fees, no commitments. Just try Doofinder for one month, and then decide if it is for you.

Features & Benefits

Customized search results with analytics

Offers personalized banners

Has smart filters

Provides different ways to search up products

#5 Bloomreach

Lastly, there is also Bloomreach, which offers powerful content, customer engagement, and product discovery offerings that can be considered for eCommerce search solutions to drive growth and achieve true personalization options for your customers.

First and foremost, shoppers are more likely to buy what they want when they search or explore products they were initially looking for. Therefore, personalizing product recommendations will make their shopping experience better.

In Bloomreach's Commerce Experience Cloud, you can understand and deliver engaging and consistent experiences across all digital touchpoints, enabling you to recognize the true magic of customer data.

With AI-powered site search, SEO, recommendations, and product merchandising, you can quickly match your customers with the perfect product. Then, boost revenue and achieve real personalization with an API-first, headless content platform, which is scalable and flexible enough to run any front end.

In the easiest way possible, Bloomreach ensures your customers will stay loyal to your brand for a lifetime by delighting them with instant search and discovery cast up by personalized recommendations.

Through the combination of unified customer data and AI-optimized customer journeys, Bloomreach helps your brand deliver customer journeys that feel as magical as they are.

Features & Benefits

Frontlines an AI-powered eCommerce search solution

Fast and filtered AI-powered eCommerce search

Personalized results for your customers

Increases conversion rate and revenue

Why Upgrade Your Ecommerce Search Engine?

When customers use your on-site search, it is most likely a clear indication that your customers are looking to buy from your eCommerce website. Thus, you should ensure your website is making the most of this opportunity to create the perfect user experience for them.

With eCommerce search solutions, you get to turn this into a strategy to boost your sales and attract more customers to your products. Now, make things easy to find with our top 5 best eCommerce search engines for your businesses.

