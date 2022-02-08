MMORPGs have evolved past the desktop phase and into Android browsers. Gone were the days that gamers needed a decent computer to play MMORPG games!

An article by AndroidPolice shared nine different MMORPGs stretching from old-school classics to new fantasy games, with another one coming from Android Authority. Having an Android device now allows gamers to play wherever they are for those who enjoy MMORPG games on the go.

Here are the Top 10 Android MMORPGs for 2022:

For hardcore fans of the 2007 game, the new Android version allows players to level up, max their skills, and build a life in the classic RuneScape. This version of RuneScape preserves the original graphics and gameplay of the PC version, but there is another version that takes RuneScape to another level.

RuneScape

This version of RuneScape pushes the boundaries of what the fantasy game should be able to accomplish with modern graphics. The game, unlike Old School RuneScape, is ever-evolving.

Albion Online

The developers of this game were able to pack a bunch of information expected in the most sophisticated MMORPG games into an Android device. Gamers will not only get the full immersive MMORPG experience, but they will also be able to select their path quite like RuneScape without classes to bind them.

Villagers & Heroes

For gamers that want to build communities, craft weapons, and create entire villages, this game is perfect for that sort of gameplay. Not only do gamers have the freedom to do so, but the game also does not stray away from combat mode.

Order & Chaos

For those veterans of World of Warcraft that somehow had to stop playing, there's now a way for these gamers to play a similar title on Android devices. The mobile game doesn't strip players from their ability to engage in PvP, explore, or raid.

Adventure Quest 3D

The classic browser game used to be a big hit for those that couldn't download games and had to play them online. Adventure Quest 3D brings back the nostalgia and more with a "funny, straightforward, and relaxed MMO.

Eve Echoes

Unlike other MMORPGs, Eve Echoes takes a dip into sci-fi as a sandbox-type game meaning its vastness prevents players from being limited to a certain space. For those that love exploring, Eve Echoes provides an opportunity for players to venture into the unknown.

Black Desert Mobile

Black Desert changes this narrative for MMORPG gamers who can't wrap their heads around gaming on an Android device. This ultra-realistic game enhances the typical quests, side quests, and PvP mode.

Maple Story

This 2D style MMORPG brings a cute chibi-style package with a smile. While it doesn't lack compared to RuneScape or Albion, the game is presented in 2D style bringing something new to the table.

Lineage 2: Revolution

This game takes place 100 years before Lineage II: Goddess of Destruction's storyline. Not only does it add to the lore, but it also plays an integral part of the Lineage series.

