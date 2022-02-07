The "GTA Remastered Trilogy" seems to have sold rather well despite an extremely horrible launch, according to some folks who did the math on Take-Two's recent revenue numbers.

According to IGN, Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games' parent company, for those unaware) revealed that the entire "GTA" series has sold over 370 million copies in its lifetime. They also stated that 160 million copies of that were for "GTA 5."

This figure is up from Take-Two's most recent revenue numbers revealed last November 2021, which occurred ahead of the launch of the "GTA Remastered Trilogy." Back then, the numbers were around 15 million (entire franchise) and 5 million ("GTA V") copies short.

There were no other "GTA" games released during that specific time period, so VGC did some number-crunching. According to their calculations, the sales numbers show that the remastered trilogy might have sold over 10 million copies since its launch, due to a discrepancy between "GTA V" sales and overall franchise numbers.

Furthermore, the sales numbers also seem to indicate that the remastered trilogy managed to sell that much within at least a two-month stint. The remaster launched last November, and the numbers that Take-Two shared didn't count any January or February sales.

While he didn't exactly share the numbers, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick did say that the remastered collection was a "great" performer since launch. He even went on to say that the sales numbers exceeded their initial expectations.

Ever since the trilogy launched in an absolutely broken state, Rockstar Games has committed to fixing all three games' biggest issues with a bevy of patches. So far, they've launched multiple major updates since last year, bringing the trilogy to a state that's far better than when it was released.

Is The 'GTA Remastered Trilogy' Already Fixed Yet?

To say that the remastered trilogy was broken is a massive understatement. It was an absolute mess at launch (even more so on the Nintendo Switch), and fans were rightfully livid at the state at which all three iconic games came in.

Some fans went to social media to vent their ire, with this tweet criticizing the obvious downgrade on NPCs. Considering that the games are all well over 15 years old at this point, it's understandable why a current-gen platform downgrade is going to piss off loyal fans:

The more I see of the GTA Trilogy the more I understand why Rockstar took down the fan remaster mods.

Yikes..

Even just playing the first 3 hours had some characters looking really bad. As I said, game ranges from like a 4 to 7 in quality, while the original is consistently a 6. pic.twitter.com/KUYj1EvMJe — DarkViperAU (@DarkViperAU) November 11, 2021

The latest Patch 1.03, however, did fix a lot of issues already. There's so many fixes included in the update that they'll warrant their own article, but for now, check out this YouTube video for a demonstration of the fixes:

Among the major fixes include graphical glitches like rain appearing indoors in cutscenes, restored cinematic camera angles, and graphics settings getting reset when restarting the games (via ScreenRant). There were also several gameplay and stability improvements across all platforms, which helped the remastered trilogy run far better than it used to.

