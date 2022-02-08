PS5 beta test adds "Hey PlayStation" voice command, party chat features, and more to the sought-after Sony gaming console.

PS5 Update

As per a post by PlayStation Blog, the second PS5 system testing beta update is rolling out to its users with new features and improvements in the overall experience.

One of the most notable features that the PS5 beta brings to its users in the United States and the United Kingdom is the preview of its voice command functionality, which allows users of the gaming console to do all sorts of things by simply saying, "Hey PlayStation."

On top of that, Sony says that it updated the PS5 and PS4 chat options into a new system that aptly goes by the name "Open Parties."

What's more, there are some user interface or UI upgrades that come with the second PS5 system update, which makes navigating the gaming console easier than ever.

PS5 Beta's Party Chat Update

According to a report by The Verge, what used to be known as the voice chats of PS5 has expanded into parties, giving its users an option to open up a party chat to their set of friends sans the need for an invitation.

There is also an option to close the party chat, thus only allowing those invited to join the conversation.

It is worth noting that the party chat is exclusively available to PS5 users that currently have the beta update installed. So, those who are running the stable system are barred from joining the party, at least in the meantime.

PS5 UI Tweaks

As mentioned, Sony is also testing out some UI tweaks on the PS5 beta, including the Trophies UI, and the apps on the home screen.

To be more precise, the update could now squeeze in a total of 14 apps on the home screen, making more games easily accessible. Not to mention that there is also a new "Keep in Home" function that would pin up to five games on the home screen.

What's more, the new update also introduces a filter by genre option inside the game collection of PS5 users, making searching for their next gaming title to play much easier.

PS5 Voice Command

But nothing beats the convenience of using voice commands to navigate or search for games.

That said, the new beta testing update also includes a preview of the "Hey PlayStation" feature, which does virtually anything on the console-from playing videos, opening games, and tweaking the settings.

