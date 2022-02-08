PS5 restock in the United Kingdom remains struggling on production after Sony announced that it would cut off units for the next-gen console. Instead, the company will bring more PS4s to cater to those who want to have a gaming gadget.

Regarding the potential console drop in the country, Smyths Toys was spotted to have some supplies on its shelf. This is the first time the U.K. retailer has released the first batch of PS5s for this year.

From Feb. 4 until 8, expect supplies at the said store will roll out. Don't forget to check its site regularly so you won't miss any announcements about the next PlayStation 5 restock.

Smyths Toys PS5 Restock

According to a report by T3, trusted PS5 restock insider PS5 Stock UK first confirmed the news about Smyths' console drop. In addition, the PS5 digital consoles on the said retailer would be shipped between Feb. 4 and Feb. 8.

It's important always to visit the Smyth Toys' official website to see if you can obtain a console through Collect and Click. You will also notice that some stores will only present limited supplies during the restock event.

📰 Exclusive: PlayStation 5 Restock Confirmed For Smyths Toys



Smyths Toys will be offering the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console at local stores starting tomorrow, till Tuesday. The twist is, not all stores will have the console tomorrow.



⬇️ Read the thread below for more: pic.twitter.com/ccl8N0XNhv — PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK) February 3, 2022

To guarantee your purchase, we suggest you physically go to the nearest Smyths retailer on your location. This will render a bigger chance for you to purchase the elusive gaming machine.

If the nearby store has no available PS5 units, you can talk to the staff about the upcoming console drop. You can also discuss more information on how to pre-order units.

Since the in-store drop varies from one location to another, we could not give the exact duration of the waiting time. It's important to stay patient at all times to all people in the shop.

Besides getting a Sony console, you can also purchase PS5-exclusive games in the store such as "Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection," "Returnal," "Demon's Souls," and more.

GAME PS5 Restock

In another article from The Sun, U.K. consumers should also brace for the upcoming GAME PlayStation 5 restock. As of press time, there's no confirmed date for the said event, but it could come before the weekend.

As for the other retailers, John Lewis is projected to have a low chance of hosting a console drop for this week. Meanwhile, the PlayStation Direct has a "medium chance" of unveiling supplies, but they are only limited as invite-only drops.

Elsewhere, Amazon also shared similar predictability with P.S. Direct. The reason why it falls in this category is it held its last restock last Jan. 19. This means that it might be overdue to happen in the United Kingdom.

Currys, another U.K. retailer, reportedly has a slim chance of dropping PS5 consoles in both editions. Last week, the store managed to pull a minor restock--that's why we're not sure if it is now ready for another wave.

In the meantime, Very's PS5 restocks and bundles were not available at the moment.

In the U.S., a GameStop in-store restock could take place sometime this month, wherein the leftovers last Jan. 27 might drop soon, per Tech Times.

