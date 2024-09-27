M5-Powered Apple Vision Pro to Go Into Production in 2025, But Will It Bring AI?

According to reports, Apple is working on its second-generation vision of its revolutionary Vision Pro headset. Before Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed a new roadmap for the budget version of Vision Pro. The latest version is different from this.

The new variant is believed to be started in the production line by the second half of 2025, with a substantial performance boost, mainly driven by the expected M5 chip.

Boosted Performance with M5 Chip

While the design and general features of the second-generation Vision Pro might not differ significantly from the original version, the big news lies in its power processor.

Popular tech tipster Ming-Chi Kuo says that the current version of Vision Pro sports an M2 chip, while the new variant will be based on the M5 chip. That is a pretty big upgrade in performance terms that would translate into greater interactivity and no lagging inside the headset.

Kuo says the new Vision Pro will have the "best Apple Intelligence user experience" thanks to the M5 chip. There isn't clarity on precisely what that would comprise, but it seems like the M5 chip should enable much more complex functionalities and better performance than the M1.

Will Apple Intelligence Arrive on the Original Vision Pro?

So far, Apple has not made a single suggestion as to whether or not it would be supporting Apple Intelligence on the first-gen Vision Pro. It is already equipped with the M2 chip and caters to iPads and Macs in support of Apple Intelligence—an ensemble of AI-based capabilities that streamline user interaction.

References found by 9to5Mac in codes indicate that the company is currently in development for putting Apple Intelligence on the Vision Pro. Yet, there has not been any declaration of a release date for this upgrade, and the first-gen users remain uncertain whether such an update might come for them.

Expectations About its Pricing

Kuo believes that the second-gen Vision Pro will probably have a price similar to the first-gen, starting at around $3,499. This high-end positioning places the Vision Pro as a premium product ideal for those seeking the latest AR and VR experiences.

Besides the costly Vision Pro, Apple is developing another, more affordable version of its headset under the codename "Apple Vision." There is little information about this cheaper variant yet, but including such a product will make it easier for Apple to penetrate the AR and VR market deeper.

Moreover, the M5-equipped Vision Pro headset will be lighter and boast longer battery life, as per Phone Arena.

What Awaits Apple Vision Pro

In light of a probable 2025 release of its second-generation Vision Pro, the tech giant appears more confirmed than ever to be dedicated to furthering innovation in AR and VR. Its promise of supporting the M5 chip will likely mean greater power and possibly a new sense of experiences grounded on AI for these kinds of devices—a first in mixed-reality headsets.

