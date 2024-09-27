Ford BlueCruise 1.4 Hands-Free Mode Allow Longer Times Thanks to New 'Motion Controller'

The latest developments from Ford bring improved capabilities for its BlueCruise in version 1.4, and according to the company, it will allow drivers to use the 'Hands-Free' mode longer than before. Through this, drivers may let the self-driving software drive their vehicles longer, keeping their hands off the steering wheel for an extended period twice as long as the old version.

The company also revealed that this is thanks to the new 'motion controller' software, which Ford applied to the new version, taking its steps towards a fully autonomous experience in the future.

Ford BlueCruise 1.4 Extends 'Hands-Free' Mode for Longer Experiences

Ford announced via its latest news release that its BlueCruise's new version, v1.4, is now offering a more extended Hands-Free mode for subscribers looking to utilize this familiar driving feature on its vehicles. It was revealed that BlueCruise's version 1.4 offers twice as much longer Hands-Free mode than version 1.3 and is five times longer than version 1.2.

However, Ford did not reveal the exact or average time of BlueCruise 1.4's feature that allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel.

According to Ford, the company added more features on BlueCruise 1.4 that improve the hands-free highway driving experience. This includes enhancements to the self-driving features on handling the car on curves and automatically adjusting its speed, improved in-lane stability, and longer Hands-Free mode in different driving conditions like direct sun or rain.

BlueCruise 1.4's 'Motion Controller' Software is the Key

Ford also shared its new "motion controller" software, which offers a "greater" in-lane stability for the vehicle, allowing it to extend its Hands-Free mode.

The company revealed that its 2025 Ford F-150 and Lincoln Navigator BlueCruise-equipped vehicles will have version 1.4 out of the factory. For other cars with BlueCruise, Ford will roll out an over-the-air software update to bring the latest version.

Ford BlueCruise and Its Fully Autonomous Aspirations

Tesla, Waymo, Cruise, and more may have popularized autonomous driver systems that aim to remove the need for drivers to be present, but Ford is among those catching up to the tech. The American car company introduced its proprietary BlueCruise in 2021 for the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle. However, it has since expanded this to as many as 75,000 vehicles across the Ford and Lincoln brands.

Ford's driver assistance system development was not exclusive to electric vehicles only as the company applied it to its new models, which were equipped with fuel-powered engines, a.k.a. ICEs. Last year, Ford made it known that it would offer BlueCruise under subscription-based accessibility, and this was similar to Tesla's previous paywall-ing of its Full-Self Driving (FSD) technology.

The Dearborn-based automotive tech giant said that its BlueCruise autonomous driving technology will become a standard among its vehicle lineup, offering the system for new models and drivers to enjoy. Now, the company has announced a significant upgrade for BlueCruise under version 1.4, and it is now ushering a longer Hands-Free mode available for drivers but did not reveal its exact release.

