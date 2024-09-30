Apple's homeOS to Power HomePod With Display, Smart Home Device With Robotic Arm Soon

A new operating system is on its way from Apple according to rumors, and it will be called the 'homeOS' which will power two reported devices that will be meant for its reinforcement of smart home devices. The next-generation operating system from the Cupertino giant will be powering the upcoming HomePod with an iPad-like display, the first of its planned smart home tech.

It will then be followed by another rumored development which centers on a smart home display that will feature a robotic arm, expanding more of what Apple has to offer for at-home use.

Apple to Debut 'homeOS' to Power its New Smart Home Tech

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared a new report claiming that Apple is now working on its new 'homeOS' that will help offer a more immersive and integrated experience for users at home. Gurman also regarded this new home OS as powering the Cupertino tech giant's experiences for its upcoming devices that aim to bring Apple's iconic features.

To date, two devices were rumored earlier to expand Apple's lineup for first-party smart home technologies, which the company is currently missing on its offers.

'HomeAccessory' for 2025, Display with Robotic Arm Following

To start, the home would power the first smart home development of Apple, which would be its 'HomeAccessory' device, also known as the HomePod, with a touchscreen display on top of it. Reports claimed that this device would be the first to release next year, and would ship with the novel homeOS.

On the other hand, Apple would also bring the home to its planned smart display with a robotic arm that will be available by 2026.

Both devices would bring Apple Intelligence to users via homeOS.

Apple Rumors Behind its Smart Home Developments

Apple's Big Tech rivals have long dived into the smart home revolution with their massive developments available for sale in the market. This includes the likes of Samsung with its several smart TVs, refrigerators, HVAC units, and more; Google with its Nest and other devices; and Amazon.

These Big Tech companies are also known for supporting the new Matter standard which offers a universal protocol across these devices, with Apple also part of this revolution.

That being said, only a few devices from Apple offer significant integrations into the smart home experience, particularly as the Apple TV streaming box and its HomePod are the only first-party devices from the tech giant.

Massive speculations filled the tech industry as far as last year regarding Apple's development of new smart home technologies to expand its offers, and it would begin with a HomePod wireless speaker which would feature a touchscreen display on top of it.

On the other hand, Apple is also speculated for its foray into robotics which will offer a smart display based on its iPad that would have a robotic arm to hold it, and it is meant to be used on the countertop or tabletop to assist users.

