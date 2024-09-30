'Palworld' Update 0.3.8: Bug Fixes Reveal a Promising Future for PS5 Players

The record-breaking game by Pocketpair on Steam, Palworld, has been updated to version 0.3.8 and is now available on PlayStation 5. Although bugs have been fixed in this update, new content aside, several issues in gameplay persist, forming an ever-growing list of feature requests.

Here's what is included in the new patch and what players can look forward to in the future.

Bug Fixes in Palworld Update 0.3.8

The newly released Palworld version 0.3.8 primarily focuses on resolving frustrating bugs affecting gameplay. The update is now live on PS5, following similar releases for PC and Xbox.

Here are the bug fixes included in this patch, according to ComicBook.

Pals Getting Stuck: An issue where Pals would sometimes get stuck at the base has been fixed.

Character Placement Issues: A bug causing the player character to fall through the ground when starting the game has been resolved.

Building Glitch: An issue where the game occasionally disconnects from the server when trying to add a roof or wall to large buildings has been addressed.

These fixes will likely improve the overall experience, but many fans eagerly await more substantial updates, including feature additions like crossplay.

Missing Features and Future Updates

While this update helps smooth out gameplay, many Palworld players have expressed interest in new features and enhancements. The lack of crossplay support is one of the most requested additions. However, it's important to note that Pocketpair is a small development company, so it may take time for such major updates to be implemented.

Additionally, earlier this month, Pocketpair acknowledged that the ongoing lawsuit involving Nintendo and The Pokémon Company has caused delays in their development process. This legal situation may further slow the rollout of certain updates, as the company must allocate resources to handle the lawsuit.

Palworld's PS5 Release in Japan: Still Pending

Though Palworld has launched on PS5 in many regions, the game remains unavailable in Japan. The developers have yet to provide an official release date or any updates regarding when this situation might change.

Interestingly, while the game is available on PC and Xbox in Japan, its absence from the PS5 platform has led to speculation about the cause.

Some believe the ongoing lawsuit from Nintendo and The Pokémon Company may influence the lack of a Japanese release on PS5. However, Pocketpair has not confirmed whether this is the reason behind the delay. For now, PS5 users in Japan must wait for more information as the release remains undecided.

Patience Required for Future Updates

While the new Palworld update addresses several bugs, the lack of new content and features might leave some players wanting more. Fans should remember that Pocketpair is a minor development team facing additional challenges due to legal issues, which could slow the pace of updates shortly.

In the meantime, players can continue enjoying Palworld on their respective platforms with fewer technical hiccups, thanks to the latest patch.

As always, the game's community will watch for any new announcements regarding crossplay, content updates, and the elusive PS5 release in Japan.

For now, it's a matter of patience, but Palworld fans can look forward to more improvements as the developers monitor both technical and legal hurdles.

