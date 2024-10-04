The Search for the Legendary Golden Owl Is Finally Over, Now the World's Longest Treasure Hunt

The search for the mysterious Golden Owl, otherwise known as the "Chouette d'Or" is finally over, as the 31-year treasure hunt for the acclaimed artifact has been announced to be over. It is important to note that the concealed Golden Owl that was used for the treasure hunt is only a replica, but successfully finding the legitimate copy would award the finder with the real one.

Also known as the 'Sur la trace de la Chouette d'Or,' the hunt was created by Régis Hauser, under the pseudonym "Max Valentin," and it gave the global treasure hunters one of the toughest challenges in history.

Chouette d'Or, a.k.a. The Search for the Golden Owl, is Finally Over

The iconic Golden Owl replica has already been found, and it was revealed by its official website that on Thursday, October 3, the long hidden artifact was already discovered in France. The latest update by the organizers marks the end of an era which started in 1993, making this the longest treasure hunt in the world that lasted as much as 31 years and became a global phenomenon.

The "Chouette d'Or" gave treasure hunters worldwide a significant challenge since it was first introduced in the early 1990s, offering cryptic clues and complex puzzles that were previously thought to be impossible to solve.

It was revealed on the hunt's official chatline that the search is over after a treasure hunter shared proof of the legitimate bronze owl replica, also requiring a solution to the puzzles to verify it.

Golden Owl Winner, Discovery Site is Not Yet Revealed

Hauser passed away in 2009, but he was succeeded by Michel Becker, the illustrator of the original novel, who oversaw the search and provided more clues via Discord.

While Becker confirmed in the hunt's Discord server that there is already a winner of the Golden Owl, the committee did not share any specific details like who was the person behind finding the replica and where it was dug up.

The real Golden Owl was crafted using gold and silver said Interesting Engineering, and diamonds were added to its head. It was revealed that it weighs 22 pounds (10 kg) and is worth $165,000 alone.

That being said, the one and only Golden Owl is the prize of this world's longest treasure hunt, but it was not yet revealed if it has been collected already by the winner.

Treasure Hunting is One Challenging Hobby

Modern treasure hunts that individuals have orchestrated as a form of entertainment, adventure, and brain teaser that challenges a person to the extreme, like the Golden Owl, is still a popular search for many.