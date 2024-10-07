'Throne and Liberty' Gamers on PS5 May Be Playing Old Beta Version, Here's the Fix

NCSOFT and Amazon Games' latest MMORPG has been the craze in the gaming industry, but beware to "Throne and Liberty" PS5 players, the developers recently announced that you may be playing the wrong version.

This is because this experience on the PS5 is wrongfully launching the old, open beta version of the game instead of the live public version that was recently released.

'Throne and Liberty' PS5 May be Playing Old Beta Version

The latest announcement by "Throne and Liberty's" official X account is now warning PS5 players that they may be playing the wrong version of the game on the console, as the system could launch the game's open beta version by default. It was revealed by South Korea's NCSOFT that this issue is only plaguing PlayStation 5 users, as the Windows PC, and Xbox Series S and X versions are launching normally.

PS5 gamers who joined the open beta months ago still have this version installed on their consoles, and while they have already downloaded the public release, the console may still launch the beta version.

It was further reiterated by NCSOFT that this issue only affects PS5 gamers who previously joined the beta—so good news for those who did not play on this pre-release version as they are launching the right version of the game.

Here's How to Fix 'Throne and Liberty' Error on PS5

Despite this massive issue plaguing PS5 gamers, "Throne and Liberty" developers unveiled that there is an easy fix to the problem. Users only need to go to their games library on Sony's PS5 and then highlight the beta app.

Next, select the 'three-dot' menu and players will be greeted with two versions of the game highlighted on their console. The developers said to choose the "PS5" version of the game and not the "PS5 Beta."

Lastly, players only need to launch the game and play its live version with the latest updates available.

If you are having trouble differentiating between the Beta and the Live version, please try the following:

- Highlight the Beta app

- Select the 3 dots

- Select the version - You will see 2 app options (PS5 & PS5 Beta)

- Select the PS5 Product

To further avoid launching the wrong version, players may delete the beta version of the game from their PS5 consoles.

'Throne and Liberty' is the Hottest MMORPG Now

The MMO market in the world has seen a significant slowdown in the development of these open-world games as significant effort, resources, and time are needed to create these kinds of experiences. However, companies like NCSOFT have made waves in the industry by debuting iconic MMORPG titles in the past year, with its "Lineage I" from almost a decade ago trailed from Blizzard's "World of Warcraft."

With its iconic world-building, design, and addictive experiences, "Throne and Liberty" became an instant hit to the public when it first arrived in its beta testing phase until it was made available publicly. Gamers are now hoping that NCSOFT deliver more renowned experiences in their latest game and not fall out in the future, especially with its iconic strong start.

This latest game from South Korean developers is taking over the world with its fresh features and play style for gamers, praising its "solid" start and MMO dedication to deliver the experience. However, while other platforms saw a smooth introduction to the latest MMORPG title, there is now a problem over at "Throne and Liberty's" PlayStation 5 version, affecting those who joined its open beta.