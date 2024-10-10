Nintendo Shocks Fans With Alarm Clock Instead of Switch 2 — And It's Already Getting a Major Update

In an interesting twist that nobody expects, Nintendo has come out with its latest gadget: Alarmo, a $99.99 alarm clock that wakes you up in playful worlds, inspired by popular Nintendo games. Instead of the long-awaited Switch 2, Big N fans were confronted by this creative twist, ready for purchase.

Alarmo, the company's first live-service alarm clock, received its first major update just a day after its launch.

What Is Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo?

Alarmo isn't an average clock alarm. Available since Oct. 9, this device will wake you up in one of 35 unique scenes from such legendary titles as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure. Another feature of the device includes a motion-sensing ability that allows you to turn off your alarm or off your motion by getting out of bed, The Verge writes.

Alarmo is just the start, Nintendo claims. More futures for Alarmo include scenes taken from fan-favorite titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. All free updates come part and parcel with software enhancements.

Alarmo First Important Update: Version 2.0.0

Nintendo loves teasing clues to its fans and what happened recently is just the beginning for Alarmo. With version 2.0.0, we already have an early update about the alarm clock we really didn't need.

Relaxed Wake Mode: The mode has now been introduced for people who want a more relaxed wake-up mode.

Movement Records: This feature tracks your movements to bed and shows the data automatically if you go to bed within your set bedtime. You can enable this feature or not from the Records menu.

Sensor Settings for Big Beds: The sensor range of the clock can now be set up to 50cm to fit King and Super King-size beds.

Movement Position: This will now show you an approximated movement position for a sensor zone scan, which will make tracking quite easy.

General System Stability: These and more stability updates are included in many of the Nintendo patches to improve the user experience.

According to IGN, you will be told to update your Alarmo device when you see an envelope icon on the face of your Alarmo. You will then be able to download system updates if any are available, easily and quickly.

The Making of Alarmo

Alongside the release of Alarmo, Nintendo also published in-depth information about the design and creation process of this new gadget. Interestingly, the company is actually considering enhancing the game-like features of the alarm clock but ultimately decided not to include them.

Live-Service Alarm Clock Anyone?

A live-service alarm clock is definitely an odd concept, but it very much stands as proof of how Nintendo can innovate in the unlikeliest of ways. Already live now is its first update, and Alarmo is sure to become a one-of-a-kind feature in many homes, especially for die-hard fans who like to mix game worlds into their daily routines.