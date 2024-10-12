OpenAI-Backed Arkham Intelligence Sets Launch Date for Crypto Derivatives, Rising 19% After Reports

The blockchain data startup Arkham Intelligence has now set the date for its anticipated launch of crypto derivatives, which will help the company greatly expand its operations to compete with large crypto exchange platforms. By offering the renowned "high-risk, high-reward" financial instruments to its clients, Arkham Intelligence can greatly evolve its business model and establish new relationships with investors.

Arkham is known for receiving massive backing from OpenAI's Sam Altman and other renowned crypto exchange platforms for its focus on "deanonymizing" the crypto industry, which it was best known for.

Arkham Intelligence Sets Date for Crypto Derivatives' Launch

Starting next month, Arkham Intelligence will deliver a new product for its customers and investors with the arrival of crypto derivatives that will expand more of what it can offer users, according to a source familiar with this service (via Bloomberg). It was further reported that the crypto exchange side of Arkham Intelligence will focus on retail investors who are looking to compete against renowned platforms in the world.

The young crypto company, backed by OpenAI's Sam Altman, is now taking on the big leagues of the world's crypto landscape, sizing up the likes of Binance, known for being the only dominant company offering derivatives after FTX's collapse.

When this news broke, Arkham's token, ARKM, saw a skyrocketing performance which saw its numbers rise by as much as 14 percent, now at $1.52, paired with its $344 million market capitalization.

Arkham Makes the Dominican Republic Move

Alongside Arkham's upcoming crypto derivatives product, the company is also making a strategic move to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from its offices in New York and London.

The crypto company will take advantage of the Dominican Republic's free-trade zone (FTZ) which brings benefits like tax exemptions and more. However, this move also entails that its crypto derivatives will not be available to the United States.

Currently, Arkham Intelligence is in the process of securing its FTZ license in the Caribbean country.

Arkham Intelligence's Contributions

Monitoring the crypto industry has been tricky for several years, as it centers on a decentralized experience and transactions on the blockchain which has been taken advantage of by some bad actors. Enter, Arkham Intelligence, a startup that joined the industry four years ago and served as a data watchdog who previously caught a whiff of Binance's involvement with Bitzlato's money laundering scam.

Apart from using its investigative skills to take tabs on the cryptocurrency industry, it also shares reports about themassive events and trends taking place, especially those that significantly affect the community. The infamous crypto industry crash that started in the early second half of 2024 had Arkham sharing reports about the events that followed, with Germany dumping around half of its Bitcoin holdings, furthering the poor trends.

Despite being a young company in the industry that is more than a decade old, Arkham Intelligence already made a name for itself as a blockchain data company that offers trusted intel to the community. Its Arkham token is now seeing a significant rise in numbers alongside its massive market capitalization, and will soon grow more with the arrival of its crypto derivatives for investors outside the US.