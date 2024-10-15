FIDO Alliance Brings a Way to Import, Export Passkeys From One Platform to Another

The FIDO Alliance has introduced new specifications for passkeys that change how users store them, and they will no longer be exclusive to one platform alone as they are offering a way to move them from one platform to another. While this feature is not yet available now, FIDO Alliance is working on implementing this in the future as a way to import or export passkeys across password managers.

It is known that the passkey's adoption is growing in the current technology market, as more platforms are offering this as an option for account authentication needs, with different devices already adopting it.

FIDO Alliance Brings a Way to Import and Export Passkeys

In a new release from the FIDO Alliance, the coalition introduced a way to share passkeys among different password manager platforms that will allow users to diversify their experiences in using this login method. This new set of specifications is still a working draft, and this means that it is not yet available as of press time but is currently under development amongst the coalition's representatives.

According to the FIDO Alliance, the new specifications will allow users to securely import or export passkeys from one platform to another, and it will be available to its partners and providers supporting the password-less cause.

These specifications were made thanks to the collaboration among members including 1Password, Apple, Google, Bitwarden, Samsung, and more. Once the specifications are completed, the FIDO Alliance revealed that it will be available to all providers.

Sharing Passkeys to Different Platforms Coming

Passkeys have been exclusive to one platform only, but the likes of Apple and Google have made it available to different devices, provided that they are logged in to the same Apple or Google account. However, there are still no ways to share passkeys across platforms, but that is about to change once the FIDO Alliance finishes the work on these new specifications.

Users may either make a switch in credential providers or choose their preferred platforms, soon to be available once it is standardized after the industry's review.

The Future is Password-less with Passkeys

The previous method of entering usernames or emails and then authenticating them using passwords is slowly becoming a thing of the past, and this also includes two-factor authentication which brought an additional layer of security. Passkeys were introduced via the FIDO Alliance which looked towards a password-less future where users no longer have to enter these codes to complete a login.

Among the early adopters of passkeys was Google with the feature integrated into its Google Password Manager platform, as well as Apple which later brought it to iCloud Keychain which synchronizes it among devices. Soon after, different apps, platforms, and websites adopted passkeys which allowed users to store their login information and use biometrics as a way to authenticate their credentials.

Different companies added another layer of security to passkeys by offering physical devices to store their information but is always needed to be present when logging in. Passkeys are already offering renowned privacy and security features for users, and the FIDO Alliance is looking to expand this with the latest specifications, soon to allow users to share their passkeys to other platforms.