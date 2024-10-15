Apple's iPhone 18 to Use 2nm Chips From TSMC by 2026, But What Will It Bring?

The future of iPhones is getting more certain with improvements in its capabilities and performance with the latest report behind Apple's iPhone 18 as it will soon use TSMC's new 2-nanometer chipset when it arrives. The iPhone 18 series is expected to be available by 2026 which is two years from now, and it will debut the first-ever 2nm process for the A-series chipset from its manufacturer.

In this latest report, the future A-series chipset to be featured on the iPhone 18 will undergo a drastic change that will redefine what it has to offer users, already shaping up to be a power-packed processor.

Apple's iPhone 18 to Use New TSMC 2nm Chipset

The so-called 'Phone Chip Expert' shared a new post via the Chinese social media, Weibo, and revealed that Apple's iPhone 18 will get an outstanding upgrade using TSMC's latest chipset, the 2nm. There are numerous upgrades coming to the processor that will take advantage of this smaller process, adding more power along the way.

The 1nm smaller chipset from TSMC will upgrade the existing architecture found on current Apple silicon processors which use the 3nm process including the A17 series and the M4 set of SoCs.

However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his two cents on the matter and believes that Cupertino will only offer the 2nm process to the iPhone 18's Pro models, saying that the 2nm SoC is more expensive and may change the base models' price point.

Apple's A20 Chip to Offer Massive Changes

The Chinese leaker revealed that Apple's A20 chipset meant for the iPhone 18 will see massive changes, including its switch from InFo (Integrated Fan-Out) packaging to WMCM (Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module) which integrates different chips in the same package that improves on its communication.

Alongside this, it was revealed that Apple will bring 12GB of RAM to the iPhone 18 series alongside this more powerful 2nm chip from TSMC, but Kuo regarded that this may start with the iPhone 17 series, making it the new standard.

TSMC's 2nm Chipset is Coming

It was as early as 2022 when the first reports about the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) began working on its 2nm chips, with the company already in the process of developing the new processor. However, it will only be by next year when TSMC will start its production of the smaller SoC, following the two-year-old 3nm processor.

Later reports claim that TSMC already began its demonstration of the 2nm process to Apple, but it was not revealed what kind of chip was made for this show and tell to the Cupertino tech giant. It greatly adheres to the renowned "Moore's Law" which was almost 60 years ago, as the silicon chips are getting significantly smaller but add more power along the way.

There are various reports that attest to TSMC finishing the 2nm chips by 2025, but its exact release date and what devices it will be applied to remains unknown, as there is still limited information behind it. However, the first confirmed application of TSMC's 2nm chip production made for Apple will be for the iPhone 18 series that is slated for 2026, with its massive changes signaling a more powerful process for smartphones.