Apple Smart Glasses Are Gunning for Meta Ray-Ban Wearables in Latest Rumors

The Cupertino tech giant, Apple, is yet again the star of rumors for its plans to develop and soon deliver its version of 'smart glasses' that will offer a more daily wearable technology featuring significant capabilities. The latest reports claimed that Apple is looking to take on the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses which have been available for years now, exploring a new horizon in wearable devices.

This plan by Apple follows the recent introduction and availability of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset which was met with warm reception among the public, with one of its greatest weaknesses being its costly price.

Apple Smart Glasses Rumored to Go Against Meta Ray-Bans

Apple's previously-rumored plans to develop a pair of smart glasses recently got an update via Bloomberg, detailing that the details behind it are building up, looking to make it widely accessible to the mass market. One of the top details behind Apple's smart glasses is its plans to gun for the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses which have its niche user base and following in the industry.

It was revealed that Apple is considering putting its R&D efforts from the Vision Pro to other possible wearable technologies that it is planning for the future, and this includes AI-powered spectacles.

Similar to the Meta Ray-Bans, Apple's smart glasses will focus on being an everyday device that is easily worn and is not as heavy as the Vision Pro, but no further information about its capabilities was revealed.

Apple Smart Glasses to Join Vision Pro in the Future

The latest rumor claimed that Apple is looking to introduce its version of the smart glasses by 2027, offering its more affordable wearable and joining the Vision Pro in providing the so-called 'visual intelligence.'

Apple is working on introducing more Apple Intelligence experiences to its visionOS, and it will be the main feature for its smart glasses to further assist users in their daily activities.

Furthermore, other wearables from Apple include the budget version of the Vision Pro and AirPods with cameras.

Apple Wearable Technology Rumored Developments

The first headset from Apple arrived only last February, and it was a revolutionary moment for the Cupertino company as it was a bold move after focusing mostly on widely available consumer tech like smartphones, computers, and tablets. Vision Pro brought the world significant advancements in wearable experiences as well as mixed reality, being one of the most positively received XR headsets in history.

Shortly after the original Vision Pro's introduction, a roadmap leak appeared online and detailed Apple's plans to expand more of its wearable technologies in the future, including AirPods with cameras. However, one of the most attention-grabbing devices here was the unspecified smart glasses that Apple is reportedly working on, bringing its Apple Intelligence to power the experience.

That being said, Apple's wearable plans do not stop there, as it is working on a budget-friendly version of its iconic Vision Pro headset to arrive in the future, making it more affordable for the public to own. In less than three years, Apple is rumored to establish more of its presence in the wearable industry and alongside this, rival Meta Ray-Bans with its version of smart glasses.