Chinese Drone Ban? DJI Claims US Customs Blocks Its Products Due to UFLPA

Many users are now asking if there is a Chinese drone ban, particularly as a letter from DJI was sent to distributors saying that the United States Customs and Border Protection are now blocking their product imports. It was revealed by DJI that this was because of the Department of Homeland Security's new initiative that is gunning against "origins of products," centering on the UFLPA.

The China-based drone and camera company is now seeking answers as to why it is facing this scrutiny in the United States, and it also wants to clarify its side to the authorities so that it can continue its imports in the country.

DJI Claims US Customs Blocks its Product Imports

DJI previously advised its distributors that its latest products are seeing a hard time being available in the country, and one of the possible reasons they cited was the Department of Homeland Security and the US Customs. The company also told its distributors that several of its products like the latest DJI Air 3S drone would not be sold in the country's retailers during this time.

The Shenzhen-based company claimed that "Chinese-made drones" are facing these restrictions in the United States for now, and DJI later confirmed that they sent the letter to distributors (via The Verge).

DHS, Customs Cited the UFLPA

DJI claimed that the US CBP cited the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) as the reason behind the blocks against its product imports. It was also clarified by DJI that this block was not linked to the 'Countering CCP Drones Act.'

The company later revealed in its press release that it is looking to work with the US government, particularly with the CBP, to clarify the misconception behind its manufacturing that was linked to China's Xinjiang province. DJI revealed that it "does not manufacture anything" in the Chinese province where the Uyghur community is detained against their will to carry out forced labor.

DJI made it clear that its manufacturers are from Shenzhen and Malaysia, where all of its products are made.

US vs. China in the Tech World

The United States, particularly during the Biden administration, has launched its massive campaign against China, particularly as the East Asian country has grown significantly over the years in the technology industry. Under President Biden, there have been restrictions on US technology exports to China which focused on advanced chipsets, believed to be used for military advancements and AI.

Despite this, China still thrived without the use of American technology where they were able to create its custom processors, but a particular advanced Chinese chip from Huawei was recently investigated by the US government.

There was also a massive move made by US companies to move away from Chinese technology reliance in the past year, looking for new supply chains that would help fulfill their needs, with Apple making one of the most notable shifts in the industry.

President Biden is also best regarded for his 'Made in America' policies which intensified the shift from Chinese suppliers, popularly known in the electric vehicle industry to offer full tax credits to automotive companies if they no longer feature parts from China. While DJI is not yet experiencing this tense US-China rivalry, it is facing a different problem with DHS and Customs that blocks their imports to America.