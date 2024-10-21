Apple to Stick to iPhone SE 4 and Not Bring the Leaked 'Plus' Version Come Next Year

The rumors behind the iPhone SE 4's arrival next year are solid, as Apple already reportedly intends to bring a revamp to its budget smartphone lineup, but a recent leak claimed that it is also exploring a 'Plus' version. However, these latest rumors are already getting mixed reactions from the public, with analysts and insiders' previous claims contradicting this latest rumor.

Whether Apple releases both base and Plus model versions of the iPhone SE 4 or stick with its traditional one-variant release, the important thing to note is that sources believe that there is an upcoming revamp to the anticipated iPhone SE 4.

Apple to Stick to iPhone SE 4, No 'Plus' Version Coming

Mac Otakara, a renowned Japanese blog dedicated to Apple, released a new scoop claiming that Apple is planning to release a new variant to the iPhone SE 4 which will feature its first-ever 'Plus.' However, the rumors are short-lived, as there are now reports claiming that Apple is not planning this new variant for its upcoming budget smartphone release.

This follows up on previous leaks regarding Apple's focus on the iPhone SE 4 which will also include a larger model to go alongside the main release. The latest scoop showed a dummy phone unit featuring the two variants of the device.

According to MacRumors, they do not believe that there would be a Plus version for the iPhone SE 4 as other trusted analysts or insiders did not say anything about a larger smartphone.

Initial Leaks on iPhone SE 4 Plus are Uncertain.

The leak claimed that Apple is planning to bring over a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display for the iPhone SE 4 which took a page from Apple's iPhone 14 devices which is known to feature a base and bigger variant.

Mac Otakara reportedly revealed to MacRumors that there are doubts behind the 6.7-inch model as Apple will only work on the 6.1-inch version, and it is now contradicting the two-variant release rumor.

Apple's Upcoming Budget Smartphone

Perhaps one of the most anticipated releases from Apple is not the Apple Intelligence, but the much-awaited revamp of its budget smartphone release, the iPhone SE 4, which is promising to be an entirely new device. Rumors have corroborated significant information regarding the SE 4's development, and this iPhone will leave behind the iPhone 8 body and get the more modern iPhone 14 chassis.

What this means is that Apple is already leaving behind the traditional design which features larger bezels, an area dedicated to the front camera, and the iconic depth-aware feedback Home Button which it kept for the past two generations. However, it will also offer a significant upgrade to its chipset where it will receive a processor that can carry out Apple Intelligence features too.

However, it is important to note that this is a budget smartphone first and foremost, and it will have a list of lacking features or experiences that will be seen, but was said not to change the quality and features available in the future. The iPhone SE 4 will be coming by next year, and rumors are now offering more information about the device, but not all rumors are accurate, especially with the supposed 'Plus' version planned by Cupertino.