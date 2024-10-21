Most Affordable iPad to Get Apple Intelligence Update in 2025: Why?

The entry-level iPad in three years is associated with the new Apple Intelligence platform, but the AI's first features will be in stores in late October and may not be so great for hype about AI technology. Consumers will have to wait until December through March for stronger AI capability delivery via its latest platform.

Power-Packed Hardware with Limited Initial AI Features

The new iPad mini comes with 8GB of memory and Apple's powerful A17 Pro chip, the same processor that was inside last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. This assures the device would support plenty of Apple Intelligence.

However, the AI platform won't launch until five days after the iPad mini hits retail stores on October 23. Features like notification summaries early in AI, though convenient and cool, don't feel innovative to the likes of Google, OpenAI, and Meta.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman posits that Apple's internal research showed the company's own chatbot, ChatGPT from OpenAI, to be 25% more accurate and able to answer 30% more questions than Siri. This no doubt does raise an alarm that may need to sound off on how far behind Apple's generative AI is from its peers - up to two years, according to Gurman.

Still, some of its history has included catching up in areas in which it originally was being left behind - i.e., Apple Maps. Another advantage that arises from the huge device ecosystem maintained by Apple is the ability to rapidly deploy AI features across products

AI Would Come to Apple's Ecosystem, Including Vision Pro

While the Apple Watch is not yet directly hooked up to Apple Intelligence, users will be able to glance through notifications via an iPhone that's connected to the watch. And beyond that, the company is working on giving its AI capabilities more prominence on all other devices, too, including the long-awaited Vision Pro headset and its next generation of AI-driven home products.

AI Isn't Apple's Central Hook (Yet)

Gurman even writes that although Apple has done so much in the more recent updates on AI, it seems that consumers are not too keen on this technology as envisioned. The camera is still on the list of upgrades, such as performance, which makes the sale of devices like an iPhone.

While Apple Intelligence can be a game changer when it comes to user experience, the question remains whether consumers would readily pay for AI over other features.

Apple's Future in AI

At all-time highs that Apple shares remain at, while market size stands at an astonishing $3.6 trillion, the excitement on AI begins to catch the markets' fancy. However, according to Gurman, though, the company's most significant AI breakthroughs are still some years away.

With ample resources, brand strength, and a behemoth of a device network, Apple has the capability to close the AI gap; however, time is needed to pursue these innovations to their fullest.

Bottom line: While Apple Intelligence offers promising possibilities for the iPad mini and beyond, its initial rollout is unlikely to live up to users' full expectations regarding AI performance, MacRumors reports.