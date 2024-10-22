Epic Games' Fab Marketplace Is Now Live Featuring Unreal Engine, Sketchfab, and MORE

Epic Games has just launched one of the biggest online shops for developers worldwide called the 'Fab,' which offers a plethora of digital assets that can help deliver different kinds of needs for a project under one umbrella. The new marketplace will offer massive experiences for all kinds of developers, allowing them to buy, sell, or trade digital assets to improve more of content creation.

The Fab marketplace is a one-of-a-kind platform from Epic that also promises significant possibilities for content developers, to expand more access to digital content creation tools.

Epic Games Finally Launches 'Fab' Marketplace

According to the latest press release from Epic Games, its new digital assets marketplace is now live, and users are given a chance to access a "one-stop destination" that offers a massive collection meant for content creation. Previously, Epic planned to integrate its offers to developers under one platform coming from its many marketplaces, now combining it under one experience.

It was revealed by The Verge that Epic Games saw delays in delivering this latest platform to developers which was originally slated for March 2023, and later moved to 2024, until finally being able to launch this new marketplace.

Moreover, this may be a possible gateway towards its plans for offering the metaverse where developers may get assets from Epic Games' Fab to use for their projects and later be made available for users to enjoy.

Unreal Engine, Sketchfab, and MORE Available

Fab marketplaces combine the different online stores offered by Epic Games in the past, starting off with the Unreal Engine Marketplace and Sketchfab Store, with the company also claiming that this is the "new home" for the Quixel Megascans.

According to Epic Games, the Fab will cater to all kinds of creators and support the production of digital content that may be used for "Unreal Engine, Unity 3D, Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), and other digital content creation tools."

Moreover, Fab will be directly accessible to all Unreal Engine developers via the Unreal Engine 5 Editor platform, as well as the UEFN.

Epic Games Online Marketplaces

Epic Games' massive focus on bringing a new kind of online marketplace to the world is thriving now, with its initial focus on apps and games recently seeing massive wins against Big Tech companies from recent battles. The American video game company is known for opening the gateways against Apple's restrictive App Store rules, and it recently took a win over the EU region where its third-party Epic Games Store is now live.

The company also recently took on Google and Samsung in an antitrust complaint against both Big Tech entities which heavily targeted the Play Store platform on Android which was found to have trumped competition. The court's ruling sided with Epic Games in this case, and this led to significant changes for Google which will take into effect this November 1, allowing third-party payment choices, as well as preventing the Play Store from being featured.

Because of what Epic Games did, other companies are now getting a chance to debut their platforms on Android's operating system to have a fair advantage in offering hubs for users to choose from, as well as no longer being limited to the Play Store Billing. After its recent wins from a legal standpoint, Epic is now moving forward with a new marketplace that focuses on digital assets and content creation with the arrival of Fab.