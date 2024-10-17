Google Wants a Stay in Play Store Changes Latest Appeal, Citing Security Risks

Google now filed its appeal to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that asks for a stay in the court ruling that asks the company to apply massive Play Store changes that will significantly affect its operations. This stems from the recent win by Epic Games in its Android antitrust complaint against the internet company which the court found Google to be illegally monopolizing.

The significant ruling announced massive changes to Google's Play Store operations where it will no longer be allowed to make payments exclusive to the app marketplace, as well as third-party app stores to be available to Android users.

Google Wants a Stay in Play Store Changes in Latest Appeal

Google is now appealing the recent court ruling which prompts it to make massive changes in the Play Store starting this November 1, a mandate that will have its app marketplace be widely open for third-party experiences. Following Epic's landmark win against Google, the company now argues that there were flaws in the liability verdict as well as the injunction from the court.

It was previously ruled by the federal judge presiding over the case that Google should make the changes in its Play Store come November 1, and this will take effect for the next three years.

Google was also given a deadline of eight months to apply the ruled changes on its app marketplace from November 1, allowing developers to share prices, links to download apps, and provide third-party payment platforms outside the Play Store.

Google: Impending Security Risks for Immediate Deadline

Alongside this, Google also released a fact sheet where its lawyers detailed what will happen to the Android platform once the ruling takes effect, claiming that users will be facing safety and security risks. The company claimed that the District Court's order was "harmful and unwarranted," citing that the proposed changes would hinder Google's efforts to make the Play Store safe.

Moreover, Google also cited that the ruling would "undermine" Android's competition against Apple's iOS which has been excluded by Epic Games from this ruling.

App Stores Monopolies Are Falling

There is a massive issue in the tech industry where monopolies are capitalizing on the market and upholding anti-competitive behavior against smaller rivals which have allowed them to take control. However, they are slowly falling after renowned companies like Epic Games took a stand against them, with the game-developing company winning against Google last year.

It also went alongside Epic's years-long legal battle against Apple which led to another win for the games company in the United States, but this was not favorable for both sides when the ruling was given. However, it was not the only case between Apple and Epic, as the "Fortnite"-maker also had complaints against the Cupertino giant in the European Union, especially when its third-party app store was blocked despite the DMA.

Epic Games may have been the sole plaintiff in the case against Apple and Google's monopolistic practices in their app marketplaces but the games company has done the industry a favor in their significant wins. Google and Epic's antitrust showdown already had the court ruling against the Play Store but Google is asking for more time, now claiming that there is a massive risk for these abrupt changes.