Scout Motors Unveils 2 New Retro EVs With Traveler and Terra, Alongside a Gas-Powered Generator

Scout Motors has now showcased what its massive plans are for the future, and the Volkswagen Group subsidiary recently revealed its off-road-specific electric vehicles which have a retro-futuristic design. The brand hails its roots from over sixty years ago which delivered the famed off-roading vehicle known as the "International Scout," but these latest releases modernize what it has to offer.

There are two new retro-inspired electric vehicles introduced by Scout in its latest showcase, and it offers an electric SUV and an electric pickup that focuses on off-grid adventures, similar to Rivian's beginnings.

Scout Motors Debut Two Retro EVs in Latest Showcase

Scout Motors held its first-ever reveal event where it showcased to the world that not only is it back, but it also has two new electric vehicles that are set to be available publicly in the near future. The two EVs from the company pay homage to its roots as they are inspired by the retro designs of its iconic gas-powered cars but now adhere to the latest shift towards clean energy.

This back-to-back release introduced the Scout Traveler electric SUV and the Scout Terra electric truck, and both are focused on off-roading capabilities with a body-on-frame make and a special electric platform.

The company revealed that it will begin production by 2027 which may suggest that its first releases would be available later in the year or come 2028, and both retro-designed EVs may sell at a starting price of $60,000.

Yes, it Has a Gas-Powered Generator Called 'Harvester'

Two years after the Volkswagen Group announced Scout's revamp as Scout Motors and their return to offering America and the rest of the world adventure cars, it is now back with clean energy in mind.

However, one interesting detail from Scout Motors is its optional "extended range electric vehicle" (EREV) offer which is a gas-powered engine that will help recharge both Scout Traveler and Scout Terra's batteries to extend its mileage up to 500 miles.

Volkswagen's Electric Vehicle Developments

The renowned German automotive conglomerate made it its focus to bring electric vehicles to the world, and Volkswagen has made a significant move towards clean energy with its renowned developments in the industry. Its current focus on electric vehicles centers on its ID lineup which started with the ID.3 compact EV, and it has since evolved to offering electric sedans with the ID.7, as well as an electric estate wagon with the ID.7 Tourer.

Volkswagen already offers multiple electric vehicles in its ID lineup, and its parent company, the Volkswagen Group, shared a milestone last year where it already reached a production of 1 million EVs. This focuses on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, also known as the modular electric drive matrix, which is known to power its ID series as well as other EVs from Audi, ŠKODA, and more.

The next focus of the company is to develop low-cost electric vehicles which it can offer to the public for as low as $22,000 initial speculations reveal that it is coming by 2025, but that electric vehicle is yet to be known. However, apart from the Volkswagen Group's established brands in the automotive industry, a new one is set to make waves as Scout Motors is officially back, and with it are two new EVs focused the off-road adventures.