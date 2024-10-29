Trump Claims Taiwan Stole US Chip Industry, and Once He's President, They Will Be Taxed

Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, recently went on to guest at "The Joe Rogan Experience" and here, he voiced his sentiments against Taiwan's booming chip industry which made it rise globally. Trump claimed that Taiwan "stole" America's chip industry which the country previously dominated, with the East Asian country meteorically rising because of the business.

However, it was not only frustrations in Donald Trump's mind regarding Taiwan's booming chip business, as he also revealed that once he becomes, yet again, the president of the country, he will impose taxes against them.

Donald Trump Claims Taiwan 'Stole' US Chip Industry

In the latest episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' featuring Donald Trump, the pair tackled massive changes once the former POTUS retakes the position, and one of the most notable moments here was Trump's grudge against Taiwan. During the interview, Trump accused Taiwan of "stealing" America's chip business, and this led to their global rise, being the largest supplier worldwide.

According to the Republican nominee, Taiwan wants to get protection from the United States despite its theft of the chip business.

UBS analysts (via CNBC) revealed that more than 90 percent of the world's advanced chips were manufactured by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Additionally, they are the known suppliers of Big Tech firms in the United States, and this includes Apple and Nvidia.

Trump Wants to Tax Chips If He is Elected

According to Trump, if he is elected as the President of the United States this November, he will add another agenda to his reign where there would be tariffs imposed against Taiwan's processors that will be imported into the country. Alongside this claim, Trump also criticized the Biden administration's US CHIPS Act, best known for prioritizing US-made chips via the acceleration program.

It is also known that the US CHIPS Act supports TSMC's chip manufacturing, previously receiving a $7 billion investment to help build its Arizona plant for local developments.

Trump's Claims in Re-Election Bid

Since the election period started Trump has been the more vocal candidate in his fight for the US Presidential office, initially squaring off against current POTUS Joe Biden, and then with the Democrat's nominee, Kamala Harris. That being said, Trump has been the first to declare his many platforms for the country and one of his biggest claims is to improve the cryptocurrency industry, also putting a spotlight on Bitcoin.

Trump's MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement continues in his bid to return to office, with his recent interviews showing off his plans for improving American citizens' lives and cleaning up offices. In a recent interview with Elon Musk via X Spaces, Trump made yet again another controversial claim where he addressed the recent influx of Congo nationals immigrating into the country, calling them "murderers," and looking to tighten US borders.

Since his campaign started, Trump has been extreme in what he plans for the future of the United States under his rule, with his still unclear crypto platform offering improvements in finance, down to his claim of cleaning up the SEC held the blockchain industry down. Now, Trump makes headlines again for his controversial accusations against Taiwan and TSMC, with his presidency marking the beginning of tariffs for imported semiconductors.