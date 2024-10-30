Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition Is a Limited, Glow-in-the-Dark Smartphone

Glow-in-the-dark is making a massive comeback, and this time, it is for the tech industry, as Nothing confirmed that it is releasing a Phone 2a Plus Community Edition that serves this old-school trendy feature. There has been a phase when almost everything was made to glow-in-the-dark, but in this era of minimalist or pastel colors, Nothing is yet again stepping into the unique and revolutionary.

Nothing about 'Nothing' is ordinary or adheres to what is considered normal in this day and age, with the company known for having a peculiar branding that made it stand out among other technologies available.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition is Glow-in-the-Dark

Nothing's previous contest for redesigning the Phone (2a) was secretly meant for its Phone (2a) Plus smartphone, and now, the company unveiled the winning designs which they transformed into the new Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition. One of its biggest changes is its design, as apart from its transparent shell, the device can glow-in-the-dark in the iconic bright green color.

The company adapted its loyal followers' designs to the latest smartphone and now delivers the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G-powered device which it co-created with the community.

It still keeps the Glyph Interface, 5,000mAh battery, Triple 50MP cameras, and its Flexible 6.7-inch AMOLED from the original Phone (2a) Plus, but the Community Edition now brings phosphorescent materials that will emit a 'soft glow' when subjected to dark environments.

No need to worry as the glow-in-the-dark feature does not draw power from the device, and it only needs 'daylight charging' like what phosphorescent materials require.

Glow-in-the-Dark Nothing Phone 2a Plus Will Be Limited

This significant development from Nothing and its community will be a limited edition device that it will only offer with 1,000 units worldwide.

According to the company, users in Europe and Japan may register their 'interest' via this link and wait for an email for purchase instructions, if selected. India has its own 'interest' link and the Middle East's link is available on the company's Instagram bio.

It will also be available for the Southeast Asian market including Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. However, it will not be offered in North and South America, as well as Taiwan and Korea.

Nothing's Technological Developments

The former OnePlus founder, Carl Pei, shook things up when he unveiled Nothing to the world, with the new technology brand offering one of the most unique experiences in the industry, and it is not only because of its design. However, Nothing's Phone (1) from two years ago significantly made waves in the industry as it debuted a transparent rear shell, and this was usually a mod applied to smartphones.

It was previously revealed by the company that its smartphones will be powered by a unique system that sets it apart from Android, with the NothingOS initially allowing users to experience it via a launcher beta. However, it was previously revealed that NothingOS is based on Android, offering only its unique user interface that moved away from the traditional open-source experience.

Nothing found success in this tech industry led by Big Tech giants and established brands, going forth to release its Phone (2), Phone (2a), and Phone (2a) Plus with users holding its tech in high regard. Now, Nothing has partnered with its loyal fans and followers to deliver the Community Edition of its latest Phone (2a) Plus, offering a glow-in-the-dark version that will be available in limited stocks only.