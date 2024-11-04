X Block Feature Revamp Is Here, Controversially Allowing Blocked Users to See Public Posts

The controversial revamp to the 'Block' feature on X is now bringing the nightmare of numerous users in the platform to life, as despite using it against others, the blocked people can still see their public posts. It would not matter if users imposed the block on another account, particularly as they will still be visible if their profile is not 'protected' or locked behind privacy.

Many users opposed this feature from X when they first talked about it, particularly when its owner, Elon Musk, introduced the feature to the public, saying that this defeats the purpose of the feature.

X 'Block' Feature Rolls Out Controversial Changes

X detailed their latest 'Block' feature on the platform which rolls out the controversial revamp to the security function of the social media, as it will no longer entirely keep blocked accounts away from prying on the blocker's accounts. Despite this, X explained that this feature is still available to 'restrict' accounts from specific engagements, but it will no longer be the previous 'Block' function.

The controversial change centers on blocked accounts having the capability to view one's posts despite using this against them, but the company assures that they "cannot engage" on these posts.

One of the most absolute features of the Block function is that these accounts can no longer message the blocker, and it would not matter what type of account they have. Additionally, there will no longer be any type of notifications appearing from both accounts.

Public Posts Are Not Safe From Blocked Users

The biggest flaw of the new 'Block' function is that blockers who are in public settings will have their accounts viewable to the blocked ones, allowing them to browse their accounts, media, and past posts. X claimed that only those who have 'protected' or private accounts will ensure that their profile is safe from blocked people.

Moreover, accounts visiting a profile will inform them that they were blocked, apart from automatically causing these people to unfollow the blocker, and vice versa. Other features of X's new block prevent tagging them in photo posts, adding one's X accounts to lists, reposting, and more.

Elon Musk and X's Latest Changes

Under Elon Musk's leadership on X, there have been massive changes in the platform which deviated from how Twitter was before, and it has seen mixed reactions from the public as people were torn about these. That being said, there have been pros under Musk's X era, particularly as they introduced a way to edit messages sent in the DM that was initially made available on iOS.

However, since Musk introduced xAI to lead artificial intelligence development, it has seen classic privacy complaints from groups and government bodies regarding its data security for its users. One of the most prominent complaints was from the European Union which launched this ordeal against Musk and X, particularly with their use of user data for training its models, including Grok.

Most recently, Musk talked about how block will change under the present management of X where blocked people would not be entirely restricted from their access to an account, but only from engagements. X has now rolled out the new 'Block' feature which drastically changed it to what many people feared, as public accounts cannot be entirely kept away from the blocked accounts in this latest update.