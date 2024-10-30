X Brings 'Lightning Notes' That Offers Community Notes in Under 20 Minutes for Faster Fact Checking

Elon Musk's social media platform is now doubling down on its speeds to provide users with context and trustworthy information as it introduced the new 'Lightning Notes' for X, offering a faster experience. This new process brings an upgrade to its existing 'Community Notes' which is responsible for sharing factual information to posts should they be inaccurate, sharing misinformation, or lacking context.

The renowned Community Notes features on X will still require the community of users to contribute to adding additional and factual information to each post that contains misleading details, or its lack thereof.

X Brings 'Lightning Notes' for Faster Fact Checking Under 20 Mins.

The latest update from Community Notes' X account detailed the new upgrade coming to the renowned social media feature, as it will now offer a faster turnaround time in publishing this user-generated information. The team calls this "Lightning Notes," and while it will be the same Community Notes feature, it will be quicker than before thanks to this latest development.

According to X, the company 're-architected' the system that will allow it to score user submissions under this feature in less than 20 minutes. The social media even used Elon Musk's famed feature for the Tesla Model S, the Ludicrous mode, to describe its newfound speed.

It was not revealed by X what it changed to the feature to deliver this new Lightning Notes experience, as it will still require contributors to cite sources and add information before it is ranked and published based on its 'helpfulness.'

Introducing Lightning Notes ⚡ People want fast notes. So we re-architected the system to score notes faster. Since rolling this out, we’ve seen notes go live in as little as 14m33s after being written, and 18m20s after the post itself was written. Ludicrously fast? Now reality!… pic.twitter.com/CuNsGEIKJY — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) October 29, 2024

Community Notes is Getting Quicker with Factual Data

That being said, X shared that upon applying these changes, they were able to see contributions written as fast as 14 minutes and 33 seconds and take 18 minutes and 20 seconds to have it posted under the original content.

Community Notes was previously criticized for its slow turnaround time that previously took hours to be uploaded,long after users saw a viral post. Another feature of Community Notes is demonetizing content creators when their posts get user-generated notes that add factual information.

X, Community Notes, and Content Moderation

Elon Musk has long faced criticisms for the way he runs X (formerly Twitter), as the owner is known for his 'free speech' campaign on the platform which allows almost all kinds of content, including extreme opinions where he is a frequent contributor. A report from last year revealed that X only has a total of 2,294 content moderators working on X to keep the platform in check, and it is significantly behind compared to TikTok, YouTube, and more.

That being said, Musk and X ramped up their efforts for fact-checking and information verification on posts, with the social media introducing 'Community Notes' as a way to still keep the posts active but offer correct or factual information. The company later improved this feature by making it available to video uploads as it previously centered on text and image-based posts to expand on ensuring accurate data shared online.

Earlier this year, X upgraded the Community Notes feature which will offer a faster turnaround time to deliver factual information on posts that will appear immediately 30 minutes after a post was published. Now, X and Musk are shaving 10 minutes off its previous Community Notes upgrade with this latest improvement called 'Lightning Notes,' and in around 20 minutes or less, users can get context or fact-check a certain post.